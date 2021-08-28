Once again, we see the Chino Hills City Council’s feet being held to the flames regarding their ‘ridiculously exorbitant’ pay increase.
“After all, they only have to attend two meetings per month” to receive this.
Get real, people! Has everyone forgotten how they worked hours, days and even months, not giving in to Edison until the high lines were buried when they were dangerously close to the residential area, or their pursuit in closing maternity hotels, closing illegal grow houses, joining with the City of Industry and Diamond Bar to save Tres Hermanos from the developers, efforts to house the homeless, and cameras to check incoming cars, which has resulted in some stolen cars being nabbed, adding parks in needed areas, upgrading sidewalks/street lighting, and on and on?
Money can’t buy dedicated people like them. After taking a look around at cities that are having woes with their mayors and councilmembers, it seems to me we are very blessed to have honest councilmembers. And yes, they do a lot more than attend two meetings per month.
Fawn E. Witten
Chino Hills
