Our struggle to survive this pandemic is reawakening our appreciation of our Divine Source as well as that of our families and neighbors more intimately. As an Ahmadi Muslim, I turn to the life-giving example of Holy Founder of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (peace be on him). What would he do amid this pandemic?
Prophet Muhammad lived a life resigned to Divine Decree but also took preventative measures against all forms of harm, from spiritual and physical to individual and collective. He practiced and preached “cleanliness is a part of faith.” As “God’s mercy sent unto all creation” in times of a pandemic like COVID-19 he’d reemphasize compassion amid taking precautions, adhering to the law of the land, saving lives by staying home, avoiding travel, social distancing, increased charity, service to humanity, and most importantly increasing prayers with a renewed sincerity.
Turns out our neighbors might be following the same 1,400-year-old Islamic prescriptions without even realizing it.
Mirza Ghulam Rabbi, Chino
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community
