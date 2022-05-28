Responding to the recent controversy over what is disinformation, Ms. Irons’ letter (May 21) makes the assumption that “Americans seem to have an understanding of what is/was true and what is/was not true.”
Sounds like a reasonable assumption, but does the average American really know American History and the role Christianity has had in the forming of this great nation? I doubt it.
Many Americans, not just Ms. Irons, have the opinion that our government was always meant to “stand separate from religion.” But is this opinion based on facts or disinformation?
Did our country’s founders intend for Christianity to have no permanent role/influence on education and government? There are thousands of “religious” quotes/statements attributed to our founding fathers that refute such an argument.
In addition, there is overwhelming historical evidence that our founding fathers expected religion and government to complement each other. Here are just a few examples.
1. It was a Christian pastor (Jonas Clark) and his congregation, that faced off against the British army on the green at Lexington (“the shot heard ‘round the world”).
2. The English did not refer to the events in America as the American Revolution, instead they referred to it as the “Presbyterian Rebellion.”
3. The majority of delegates in the Continental Congress and the Constitutional Convention were professed Christians with Divinity Degrees from prestigious universities such as Harvard.
4. The Declaration of Independence includes this statement...”we are endowed by our Creator with...” (the God of the Bible, our Creator).
5. The Black Robe Regiment...a reference to the numerous Christian pastors chosen as commanders by Washington to lead the Minutemen.
6. When talks stalled at the Constitutional Convention, Benjamin Franklin (a deist) suggested delegates pray and seek divine intervention from Almighty God.
7. George Washington demanded that he be sworn in as president with his hand on the Bible. Then immediately after the ceremony, attended services at his local church.
8. Based on research data compiled by the University of Houston, the number-one source of reference used by our founding fathers in the writing of the U S Constitution is the Bible.
9. The Bill of Rights does not limit the exercise, expression or influence of religion on government. Instead, it specifically states that Congress cannot infringe upon religion.
10. Jefferson, a hero to those who advocate “separation of church and state,” attended Christian church services held in the chambers of the U.S. House of Representatives every Sunday for the duration of his two terms as U.S. president.
Our country was founded by Christian men who as a group, believed the needs of the people were best served by a government based on Biblical principles. Any other version of the facts to support one's personal perspective or viewpoint is disinformation.
Glenn Alsdorf
Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.