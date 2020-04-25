As an animal lover, I am pleased to see more people walking their dogs now that they have more time and are staying Safer at Home. The additional fresh air and exercise benefits both people and animals.
However, I am very disturbed to see the increased amounts of dog waste left behind by dog owners who do not clean up after their dogs. I walk my dogs daily and am concerned about their health by becoming exposed to this waste.
During this time of COVID-19 and awareness of community contamination, I hope that dog owners will be considerate of their neighbors, other animals, and community health by picking up their dogs’ waste and disposing of it properly. It is the responsible thing to do as a dog owner and member of the community. Your pets and your neighbors will thank you for it.
Marcia Mayeda, Chino
