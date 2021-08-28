A few years back, I wrote a letter to the editor for the Champion’s public forum about how the City of Chino Hills is unjustly charging its citizens for trash collection. The size of the home, property, number of families, number of containers and how frequently they put them out for pick up doesn’t matter.
One year, I was out of state for three months. My cost of utilities (water, electricity and gas) dropped, but the trash cost remained the same. I must ask why?
It appears to me that the little guy is subsidizing the big fat cat when it comes to trash collection. Therefore, once again I must ask for justice now that the city is in negotiation with the trash service companies. How about a break for seniors?
Donald C. Foster
Chino Hills
