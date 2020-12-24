Character, not color
Reading about one-time resident Joseph Torres (Roundup Dec. 5) reminds us of what can be achieved in spite of the many obstacles one faces. I was fortunate growing up in California that I lived in an unsegregated community. I went to San Fernando Junior High and High schools. Our home was next to three other houses having different ethnicities. To me looking back, this was a blessing.
Engaging other youth of Japanese, Mexican, and recently arrived Dutch immigrants ingrained in my innocence that we are really just one people. The Japanese kids clearly did not think of themselves as Japanese but just as Americans. I expect that my school mates of Mexican heritage felt the same.
I played a form of Pop Warner tackle football. One weekend, our team travelled to Pasadena to play a team of African American boys. There was no thought of racial difference. We were all boys just playing football. The only lesson learned was that they were very good and we were not so good.
This experience of not thinking of someone by race but as a person has remained with me to this day. After I entered the Air Force and finished technical school, I was stationed at a base in which a roommate happened to be Black. I did not think of him as a person of color, but just a fellow soldier.
Today, we are so concentrated on our differences. This is particularly true in the universities. So much of university education and costs are directed at diversity training. Would it not be better if we focused on the fact that we are just one human race with different appearances and cultures and then cherish what we have in common. What counts in life is one's character.
Bob Paul, former Chino resident
