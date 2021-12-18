My trash and recycling collection was missed by our Republic Services driver.
Since most of my neighbor’s containers were still out, I left mine out, assuming they would be picked up the next day, but low and behold, missed again.
So I took time out of my already busy schedule to contact Republic, and now I am really concerned about my trash service.
After a 20-minute wait on their customer service line, a representative in Charlotte, North Carolina, answered. While friendly, he had no idea where Chino Hills was and, furthermore, no idea what was going on.
The response was concerning but typical from a large corporation: “We will look into it and have someone follow up.”
That follow-up never came, and my containers were still out.
A notification would have been nice, but more importantly, why?
Allegations over unfair labor practices are being reported. I’m not sure what this means, but I know that what’s happening in Anaheim impacts Chino Hills.
Our city is selecting a new trash and recycling company and should not continue the relationship with Republic Services or any out-of-state corporation.
It’s time we select a company in the same way we urge citizens to shop local—with someone who will be a community partner, not a corporate partner.
Editor’s Note: The strike ended one week after the letter was submitted.
Andrew Weber
Chino Hills
