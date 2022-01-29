In response to comments about vaccines in the public forum in last Saturday’s Chino Valley Champion, the Chino Hills writer is guilty of throwing out claims that frighten people against the mRNA technology.
He claims people have died and been disabled by mRNA technology. This is another example of people spewing their opinions without backing them up scientifically.
If he had done his due diligence, that is to say investigated the evidence about the effectiveness of the Covid vaccines, he would know that although the vaccines do not offer 100 percent protection, it is the unvaccinated people who are the majority of the hospitalizations, sickest and who die more than those who are vaccinated.
This is documented by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and many other resources.
A Wall Street Journal article on Saturday, Jan 22, Page A6, summarizes CDC scientific evidence of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
People need to read the evidence and not report “unfounded statements of fact.”
In other words, when hearsay and opinions are stated by uninformed people as if they are facts, this misleads the general population into thinking it is the truth. Only facts and data can be used to make recommendations for the common good. This is why we have the CDC in our country.
Deborah Searle
Chino
(0) comments
