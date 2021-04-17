Lack of respect?
I am writing regarding your picture of a woman in a field of mustard. This shows a lack of respect for nature. Why do people get off the trails and trample the vegetation?
Yes, I know mustard is an invasive plant, but let’s respect our surroundings. She’s lucky there wasn’t a rattler nearby.
Angelina Vallejo, Chino
No parking allowed
I was reading an article in the Chino Valley Champion where the Shoppes have proposed to build 1,174 housing units at the Shoppes site. If you estimate one car per unit, in my humble opinion, there is not enough space for parking. My wife mentioned that with overflow parking during the holidays some businesses may not survive. Hmmm... good luck everyone.
Harry Hill, Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.