In times like this, we look to our experts and leaders to provide credible, science-based information, compassion for citizens and direction for a safe path forward. That’s why it’s so troubling that in a recent Chino Valley Champion, school board member Andrew Cruz published an ad promoting some deeply disturbing theories.
He pointed to discredited claims that COVID-19 is a foreign "bioweapon” and continued promoting his dangerous anti-vaccine philosophy – even as so many scientists are working nonstop in the hopes of finding a vaccine to rid us of this virus that has made millions sick and taken hundreds of thousands of lives around the globe in a few short months.
Cruz has gone on racist, homophobic rants, spouted other bizarre conspiracy theories and even defended Hitler – all while sitting on the dais at board meetings. And when he hasn’t gotten his way, he often storms out of board meetings like a petulant child. It’s incredible that someone as dangerously ignorant, naïve and impulsive as Andrew Cruz is in a position of making decisions affecting the children and families of this community. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But when an elected official actively erodes public trust in proven science, promotes ludicrous conspiracy theories and places public health at risk, it’s time for voters to take action.
Lisa Greathouse, Chino Hills
