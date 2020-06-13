What happened to George Floyd was a racist act. Murder may not have been on former officer Chauvin’s mind but that was the result. The world saw a man’s life being pushed out of him. Like most people I am outraged, disheartened, angry, sad, distressed all while understanding these are feelings most black people have on a daily basis.
I am a born again, Bible believing man, convinced of who Jesus is, who is black. I am not separating my relationship with Jesus from the color of my skin and am proud of both.
When we are confronted with sin in the rawest forms: racism, oppression or any bias that prevents anyone from standing tall, understand that there is no formula for the perfect outcome because this is not science. This is sin. When there is no denying the origin of someone’s actions, where there is no room left to doubt the expression of disgust and hatred that is perpetrated from one person to another, our reaction as the church should leave no one questioning our motives or intent.
We must speak out and stand up and respond like Jesus. When people were desecrating the house of God, Jesus cast them out and turned over their tables. We are the house of God and as long as the church allows divisive people to “conduct business as usual” nothing will change. We need to show the fierce nature of a holy God who has love for all of His people.
If you are convinced of who Jesus is, ask Him to give you courage to speak to people in power, faith to step out, boldness to stand up, and strength to do it over again.
Darian Venerable, pastor
Chino Upward Call Church
