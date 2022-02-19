True heroes have moral courage at their own peril. I have seen heroes in action over the last week, witnessed in the lives of my children.
My youngest child, a fourth grader entered her classroom without a mask and with no supportive adult by her side. She was sent to sit outside alone.
Her courage was tested when the principal informed her she would have to remain outside in the center of the school grounds, visible to all. When the principal asked why she was refusing to wear a mask, she answered, “my parents told me they would support me if I chose not to wear one. It is not a law to wear one, but guidance, and it is wrong. I have chosen not to wear a mask.”
Her courage has been tested every day for the past week as she has returned to school to sit outside of class.
It may not seem “perilous” to others but being forced to remain outside during an “extreme wind advisory” where your papers are blown away or being told you could not participate in a class Valentine’s party is perilous to a nine-year-old.
My eighth grader entered the class without a mask with no intention of leaving, knowing he posed no risk to others as an antibody-carrying post-covid student, who had a legal right to in-person instruction.
He encouraged 50 of his peers to stand with him—and they did.
Standing for something at the peril of grades might not weigh heavily to some, but when that student has a 4.0 in honors classes, it is perilous to watch that possibly slip away without instruction for six days in a row.
Young heroes have stood their ground as some principals and teachers have used “peer pressure” by pitting a class against a student taking a stand; demanding acquiescence of student athletes or barring them from competition; giving no opportunity to make up missed tests; and threatening enrollment in Independent Study without parental permission.
Forcing kids to wear masks for several hours a day for over two years has caused physical, emotional, developmental and psychological damage.
I am proud to live in a home with heroes.
Shannon Hoover
Chino
