After reading the July 23 article in the Chino Valley Champion, “Sales tax hike may be needed for civic center,” and reviewing the agenda materials for the July 26 special meeting of the Chino City Council meeting, our opinion is (and this is meant to produce a smile) that Chino doesn’t need a Taj Mahal palace of government.

According to the cover memo from the administrative department, the recommendations under review are meant to foster “positive city image, superior customer service, financial stability, responsible long-range planning, exemplary leadership, public service excellence through internal and external partnerships, and effective technology” at the cost of some $300 million funded primarily by a one-half percent sales tax increase.  

