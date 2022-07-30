After reading the July 23 article in the Chino Valley Champion, “Sales tax hike may be needed for civic center,” and reviewing the agenda materials for the July 26 special meeting of the Chino City Council meeting, our opinion is (and this is meant to produce a smile) that Chino doesn’t need a Taj Mahal palace of government.
According to the cover memo from the administrative department, the recommendations under review are meant to foster “positive city image, superior customer service, financial stability, responsible long-range planning, exemplary leadership, public service excellence through internal and external partnerships, and effective technology” at the cost of some $300 million funded primarily by a one-half percent sales tax increase.
Certainly, the agenda materials don’t address those benefits – that discussion probably occurred earlier in the planning process – but rely on thumbnail case studies of six communities building new civic centers.
This enthusiasm for civic center development reminds us of the first generation of another urban development strategy—urban pedestrian malls—which were failures in many communities not located in an academic center or vacation destination.
In our opinion, the biggest challenge facing Chino over the next decade will be encouraging economic growth to fill up the storefronts left vacant by the COVID lockdowns and guiding the reasonable redevelopment of empty commercial space in the community.
With that in mind, the redevelopment of the civic center would unwisely add retail capacity, and the sales tax increase might actually dampen retail sales, potentially exacerbating those challenges.
If the primary issues addressed by the plan are customer service or public service excellence, then we suspect that smaller scale targeted projects, for instance, remodeling the current city hall and courthouse, would be more appropriate and certainly less costly.
We also suspect that if Chino residents were asked how to improve their community, they would probably not identify a new civic center as a priority.
As the Chino City Council considers the civic center master plan, we hope they keep in mind that exemplary leadership often means dealing with more tangible and gritty problems than building the Taj Mahal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.