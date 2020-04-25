A few months ago, no one could have imagined the local effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent letters from Chino Hills to owners and tenants regarding ballots for sewer increases have asked that we consider an inopportune additional tax during a time when some basic city services are shuttered.
Many rate payers are currently dealing with sick loved ones, unemployment, business disruption, housing, finances, adult and childcare, household and other product shortages, just to list a few. There are residents who are professionals, public servants, police, fire, healthcare providers and EMT personnel who are enduring hardship and personal sacrifice, including long hours, sickness, and family separation while fulfilling trying or dangerous assignments. In addition, we are asking family, friends, and neighbors who are honorable members of our armed forces to pause and turn their attention to a proposed tax hike.
We should immediately initiate a compassionate-strategic extension of this matter by postponing the sewer rate increase and public vote until it is thoughtful and fair to do so.
Chuck Antuna, Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.