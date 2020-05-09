The God of the Bible has played a prominent role throughout American history. Presidential proclamations calling for national days of prayer and thanksgiving, State of the Union addresses, founding documents, state constitutions, religious holidays, patriotic songs/anthem, Pledge of Allegiance,"In God we trust"on U S currency, oaths of office sworn on a Bible, and prayer in both the Supreme Court and U S Congress all reflect America's rich Christian heritage. Then what's the big deal if a couple of school board members occasionally let their Christian values be known at a board meeting?
Glenn Alsdorf, Chino Hills
