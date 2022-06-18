More guns are not the answer. We have 400 million guns in this country of 331 million people.
I believe that during the first two years of the pandemic there was a surge in gun buying. Perhaps that is why we are seeing so many gun deaths now.
Other countries, such as Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, had a mass shooting event and saw it as an opportunity to clamp down on gun ownership.
Canada even pointed to the U.S. as an example of what happens when gun laws are too loose. I read about a teacher and school administrator who was an armorer in Vietnam and “had to be an expert in the use and repair of the weapons used by (his) company.”
Even with all his experiences in war and schools, he wrote “I would not have been ready for a gunman bursting through my classroom door firing an AR-15, not even if I were packing a locked and loaded handgun on my hip.”
To me it all boils down to what we value more, human lives or guns.
Liz Irons
Chino
