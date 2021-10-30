At the school board meeting on Oct. 21 and the study session on Oct. 26, the main focus of the agendas was how we are going to spend Esser III funds.
(Editor’s note: Federal COVID-19 funding for elementary and secondary school emergency relief is referred to as ESSER funding. ESSER III funds were provided under the March 11, 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.)
This main focus brought up at both meetings was, rightfully, on mental health and how we can assist our students cope and get the help they need.
There are millions of dollars allocated for this endeavor, and it was wonderful to see so many come together to fight for these issues with which our students are dealing.
That is why it was shocking and appalling to hear Don Lugo teacher-coach Daniel Robles, who claims to have “immaculate reviews,” proclaim that sexual orientation and gender identity are choices.
Although great strides have been achieved in recent years, LGTBQ students have an attempted suicide rate much higher than that of their heterosexual peers.
Imagine having an immaculately reviewed teacher of 18 years trivializing and belittling who you are as a “choice,” especially with the topic at hand, and being applauded on Oct. 21 by much of the group who seem to share the same ethos.
He also said that “not being vaccinated doesn’t make me a bad teacher,” and he wanted to be seen as “a great example to a lot of these kids.”
He is correct that his vaccination status does not make what kind of teacher he is, but his “choice” comments do, as it does show the unfortunate “example” he is being.
Tim Ricketson
Chino Hills
