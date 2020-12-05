Election rigged?
A conspiracy theory generally refers to a secret plan by multiple people to do something evil or illegal.
The basis of all the recent post-election lawsuits proclaimed a fantastical belief that over 77 million people secretly planned and conspired to vote--many illegally--to remove an incumbent president. Legitimate evidence has yet to be presented.
This election stealing conspiracy theory cannot really be founded in reality and defies all reasonable logic.
An immense amount of effort has been expended to support the desperate idea of a selfish individual that can't accept the fact that an overwhelming majority of the population prefer a more professional and civil executive administration. Perhaps after January 20 the same amount of effort can be redirected to effect change in more altruistic societal issues, such as eliminating homelessness and curing cancer.
With the rejection of at least a dozen lawsuits claiming allegations of fraud and irregularities, it’s about time for the current administration and its supporters to accept the lack of the evidence supporting a rigged and stolen election.
Arturo Ramirez, Chino
