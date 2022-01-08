For those of you who have decided that “the vaccine is just not for me,” I ask that you consider the following: The more unvaccinated people we have, the more we enable the virus to live and to mutate.
I got vaccinated and boosted because I did not want to endanger others around me by allowing my body to be a Petri dish for the virus.
I got vaccinated and boosted because I appreciate and admire all our health care workers. They should not be overwhelmed by those patients who refuse to get vaccinated.
For unvaccinated people to discount and ignore the benefits of medical discoveries, and then expect the hospital, the doctors, the nurses, and the medical technicians to use their medical knowledge to save them is extremely hypocritical.
They are risking their lives to save you.
We live in a society that is totally connected for better or for worse. Our decisions affect everyone around us.
Please let us all get together to end this pandemic by getting vaccinated and boosted.
Sandra Rose
Chino
