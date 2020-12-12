This first amendment right which is at the heart of our democratic system will always be controversial. This editorial, edited here with certain “political correctness,” first appeared in the Champion in 1967, and is enlightening today to show that the subject still involves some controversy. The editorial was written after the free speech movement in Berkeley and elsewhere shook views up. Today the dispute might center on whether lies and mistruths are still valid free speech, and when they might be classified with yelling “fire” in a crowded theater. Something to think about as we end this crazy year.
Probably the first thought of citizens of the United States, when asked what the benefits of living here are, would be the right to think and speak as they please.
If they continued to think about this much longer, however, they might well come to the conclusion that so great a privilege can realistically be exercised only on a desert island where they are the only occupant.
What many people forget until they find themselves in the position of wanting to voice an opinion of some magnitude that is not readily acceptable, is that freedom of speech carries with it a tremendous burden of caution.
We all know that the Supreme Court says you can’t yell “fire” in a crowded theater. But evidently you can yell “kill” and “loot” outside and get away with it.
But there are many more subtle pressures against complete “freedom” of speech. In one day two employees of local governmental units told me they would have spoken up on particular issues—except for their jobs.
They feared that their position would have been endangered if they had chosen to make their views known. Their fear was well placed, because there would have been action taken against them, maybe not right away, but someday, by those who were embarrassed by them speaking out.
Free speech also carries with it responsibility. The student body officer makes a great noise over the fact that the university has censored his speech to an outside organization. Violation of free speech, he cries. But not so, because the student can afford to be irresponsible—he has nothing to lose, where his words might do great harm to the university he represents, and which is protecting him and educating him.
Freedom of speech is anything but absolute. The Constitution, in the first amendment, merely states that Congress may pass no law abridging the right of free speech. The 14th amendment expands this to state and local government, and the courts extend it to all officers and agencies of government.
But only moral right can protect a citizen exercising free speech in open society, and if he gets a pie in the face or run out of town on a rail, moral right is of little help.
I felt sorry for the two “public servants” I talked to, just as I feel sorry for those who fear to put their views in writing. Many of these people have things to say which would be of great value, but in the case of the two, it wasn’t worth losing their services to hear them, because they have too much to contribute otherwise.
Perhaps this is why we have bars—because here people can express themselves freely aided by certain liquid formulas of non-restraint. But even here there is a breaking point, and sometimes the retribution for unkind thoughts can be swift and terrible.
A newspaper provides a great platform for free exercise of speech, and that is probably one of the reasons I’m an editor—because I enjoy a freedom from many (but not all) of the pressures which clip the tongues of others. Editors are is not free to air all their thoughts, however. Most recognize that discretion is a very good principle, a branch of diplomacy, which is the art of getting along with people.
Editors too free with their thoughts could seriously hinder a town’s progress. He could turn neighbor against neighbor and fill readers with hate by simple manipulation of words.
And in the end they would have gained nothing, for they would have acquired a reputation for irresponsibility, and would lose the respect they need to advance constructive ideas which will help the community This is not to say that editors don’t get carried away sometimes with fearless prose. And at other times they explode with rightful wrath. But a continual harangue for the sake of making noise soon has the effect of a roaring river. People tune it out when this happens, and free speech doesn’t carry much meaning.
Freedom to express one’s self is one of the greatest of freedoms available to mankind, but like all our benefits, we must exercise it with wisdom so it won’t destroy us.
