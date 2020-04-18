This past week some important dates were overlooked by media and officials soaked in coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. These historic milestones remind us of the importance of solid leadership when our country needs it the most.
Abraham Lincoln died 155 years ago Tuesday. Franklin D. Roosevelt passed away 75 years ago Sunday.
Also noted is that Thomas Jefferson’s birthday anniversary was on April 13. All three were among the half dozen of our strongest leader presidents.
April has been an important month in our history. April 18 is the anniversary of Paul Revere’s 1775 ride. The opening battles of the Revolutionary War followed on the next day at Lexington and Concord. George Washington was sworn in as first president on April 30, 1789. The Civil War ended soon after Lee surrendered to Grant April 9, 1865, five days before Lincoln died.
Journalists have been scratching for historical comparisons to the coronavirus crisis, to remind us how we survived them and what the leadership was at the top at the time. To me, who grew up in a Republican family which heard few kind words for Franklin Roosevelt, the anniversary of his death is still a reminder of why he is looked upon as one of the nation’s great presidents.
I was a high school junior, leaving after school in Berkeley to walk to the UC campus for rifle practice as a member of the California Cadet Corps, when word came that FDR had died at age 63 at the 6-room cottage known as the little White House at Warm Springs Georgia, where he was recuperating from the strenuous Yalta Conference with Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill to plan the defeat and occupation of Germany. There were several people around him as he sat in his wheelchair by the fire, including an artist doing his portrait, two cousins, two secretaries and his close friend Lucy Mercer Rutherford, who was not mentioned in the first news of the event.
The world was stunned, particularly Americans who had elected FDR for an unprecedented fourth term the previous November and were seeing an end to the war in Europe.
Having assumed new powers to solve the Great Depression and prepare the country for World War II, the president was surrounded by a great deal of political controversy. He had put new controls over the economy, then tried to enlarge the Supreme Court when it wouldn’t go along. He had made deals to sustain Great Britain when Hitler took over Europe, while congress and the nation were beset with isolationism. He lived at arm’s length from his popular wife Eleanor. He was even blamed for setting up Pearl Harbor. But history has forgiven FDR much because of his great ability to rally the public in time of crisis, just as it has forgiven Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln for sometimes taking the law into their own hands when the rest of government seemed paralyzed.
Franklin Roosevelt’s aristocratic background, his fireside chats, his selection of outstanding key subordinates such as George C. Marshall in the military and James Byrnes to the Office of Economic Stabilization, and public relations people who knew what they were doing, overcame his political problems.
Wrote A.J. Baime, author of The Arsenal of Democracy, “Roosevelt had played the role of chief executive as if history had written it for him.”
Overall, people had faith that Roosevelt could end the war crisis. There was an added shock that he had not prepared his vice president, a person of completely opposite character, background and public standing, to take over, given the outlook of FDR’s health, which was largely a secret. In the end the presidential succession turned out OK, thanks to some very capable people who were in place. This became a tribute to our form of government as well as the rise of individuals dedicated to it.
Our most serious crisis now is whether people will conquer their fears again so that our free way of life will endure. History is on our side if we let it be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.