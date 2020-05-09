If ever there was a need for patience, it is now, during this coronavirus thing.
Some people are being shown at their worst because they lack it—real ugly when a Michigan store employee was shot for reminding a customer to wear a mask. Just nasty when a Texas park ranger was pushed in the water for cautioning a visitor about proper distancing. A national leader with itchy twitter fingers who wonders why the truth-seeking media is waiting to pounce in an unkind way, and unkind politicians and media waiting to get even.
Leonardo da Vinci, the Italian Renaissance genius-philosopher who gave us the Mona Lisa, described patience as a protection against wrongs just as clothes do against cold. For if you put on more clothes as cold increases it will have no power to hurt you, he explained. So in like manner you must grow in patience when you meet with great wrongs, and they will then be powerless to vex your mind.
I like the description of patience given by famed American preacher Henry Ward Beecher who said there is no such thing as preaching patience into people unless the sermon is so long that they have had to practice it while they hear.
It’s bad enough that I’m restricted in my moving about and supposed to wear a mask when I do. Stuff like that really takes patience, particularly finding a mask that works. Then to compound my distress , along comes the “Word” folks with a change of program, filling my texts with a lot of gimmicks that make everything more confusing. So I think I’ll quit now before I shoot someone, or at least push them into the water.
Oops
In the second paragraph of last week’s Rolltop Roundup on “Civics” I mentioned how I remembered one name from FDR’s cabinet after I took the civics class almost 80 years ago—Frank C. Walker. Then forgot to explain why. He was the Postmaster General. Hope you can see the memory clue now.
Thank you for your patience in case you wondered.
