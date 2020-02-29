Today, Leap Day, and Leap Year in general, are part of a truly confused time system that humans have failed to conquer. Today being a non-working day for most, perhaps we should spend it reflecting on how we could do a better job.
We developed a decimal system to help us with measurements, although we Americans, along with the British, have stubbornly refused to shake off the old one using inches, feet, yards and such, leaving much confusion in the school room and sports world.
We developed a volume measure system based on ounces, pints, quarts and gallons, then tried to change it to liters and fractions thereof.
And we have our screwy calendar with seven months of 31 days, five of 30 days and one with 28 days except every four years when it has 29, except on century years divided by 400. 2000 was the last 4-year mark to skip Leap Year.
All this happened because of popes, kings and other power players who felt they could do a better job at giving us a sensible calendar. They yielded to their egos, followers or ignorance to straighten out a world created before the earth and moon.
Man was created with 10 fingers and toes, so this became our standard of accounting, called the digital system. But it doesn’t work for the calendar. It takes 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds for the Earth to travel its 584 million mile loop of the Sun, and there’s no way we’re going to divide that into equal parts of 10.
Pondering all this the other day, it occurred to me that a wonderful learning experience lies in wait for students. Help dream up a better calendar. Our kids are familiar with the days of the week, with holidays and other elements of time. What an opportunity for them to learn outside the box. Should fit in with the aims of Common Core Standards—come up with a more practical calendar and adapt it to our way of life.
There’s a great deal of material on the internet to help them out. Some of it involves some technology almost worse than you’ll find in high mathematics. Basically there are five types of calendars: solar, lunisolar, lunar, seasonal plus those with years of fixed length with no intercalation (putting in extra days like Feb. 29) but imaginative teachers should be able to get them through that.
Most modern calendars are solar, based on the Gregorian calendar. This “modern” calendar, accepted worldwide, was used throughout the Catholic world by order of Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 and gradually thereafter by the Protestant world. It replaced the Julian calendar created in 1 BC by Julius Caesar.
Islamic and some Buddhist calendars are lunar (based on phases of the moon).
A couple of Johns Hopkins University professors have been working on a 364-day calendar called the Hanke-Henry Permanent Calendar. February has 30 days, along with January, April, May, July, August, October and November. The other four have 31 days, and an extra week is thrown in every four or five years to make things balance out. Christmas would be on Sunday forever, which seems reasonable, because it now bounces all over the place, interrupting weekday life. Their calendar remains the same every year, which begins on a Monday.
Earlier attempts at calendar reform were made by an International Fixed Calendar, also known as the Cotsworth plan, a solar calendar designed by Moses B. Cotsworth in 1902, which divided the year into 13 months of 28 days each. George Eastman liked it and made it the calendar of his Eastman Kodak Company from 1928 to 1989. Neither have survived well. Religious leaders have opposed the International Fixed Calendar because it disrupts the tradition of the sabbath. It died in 1937 when the League of Nations failed to approve it. Each month was to begin on Sunday and an annual Leap Day was scheduled in June.
Sweden tried its own calendar in 1700, but it only lasted 12 years. The First French Republic had a calendar that ran from 1793 to 1805. Soviet Russia used a Gregorian calendar of 5- and 6-day weeks from 1929 to 1940. A perpetual World Calendar with one to two off-week days was almost adopted by the United Nations in the 1950s.
We’re still looking for the perfect answer, so there’s plenty of room for innovation. Get to work, kids.
