“History explains why things are the way they are today.”
What a great thought. I should have made note of the source. It’s one of the many I have filed away in my cloud from over the years. People ask me occasionally where I get the ideas for the weekly Roundup, which is over 60 years old. Some of them come from stuff I wrote years ago (last week’s for example).
The coronavirus has left a lot of time for contemplation about things, from family contacts to the interpretation of the U.S. Constitution. Or where I’m going to get a badly needed haircut.
A recent item in a local paper noted that the present lockdown for many has meant cutting off personal ties with people who make a person’s life whole. Probably one of the reasons behind the growing rebellion.
Two subjects that can get people like me into trouble is writing about politics or religion, although it’s pretty hard not to do these days, particularly when the two get combined. I liked the comment a few days ago by the religious writer in the Daily Bulletin who said that some people contemptuously dismiss religion as superstition, but for numerous people of all different faiths it provides spiritual nourishment. In other words, without faith many people would lose hope completely, and with it the will to live.
One thing I get to think about a lot these days is my life-long occupation--journalism, and print news in particular. Newspapers are often dismissed as “mainstream media.” Forget the oxymoron here (what makes them mainstream). The reason lies in the fact that most newspaper people didn’t go into the business to get rich, they took it up as a fulfilling occupation which also allows them to experience a lot of new and often exciting things and to be a source of information, which in itself is a source of influence.
Also, news people hate to be lied to, particularly by those who claim reporters are the source of fake news. News people tend to bear down on those who feed them wrong information, particularly for personal gain. We’re trained that way from the time we learned who, what, where, when and how.
An editor of the San Francisco Chronicle put it succinctly: "I've often said the problem with many newspapers is that they are run by people who are in love with newspapers. Many of them don't understand why someone wouldn't want to read the physical paper every day."
Somehow I missed suggesting resolutions at New Years, a traditional time to offer ideal goals that seldom are carried out. Someone came up with "inspirational resolutions" that could change your life, so here they are in mid-May during a virus that is changing our lives:
--Make time for exercise.
--Stop worrying about your kids constantly.
--Spend a few hours a week enjoying time with your family.
--Stop eating fast food.
--Read more.
--Give money to a worthy cause every month.
--Stop wishing you were different/ stop comparing yourself to others.
--Go for a daily walk.
--Stop dieting: Just eat more fruit and veg and drink a ton of water.
--Be kind to yourself.
--Get a pet.
From another file labeled “Hoaxes and other tall tales”:
A number of years ago, when communism was more of a concern than ISIS, some hearty U.S. patriot circulated the “Dusseldorf Rules for Revolution,” supposedly captured by Allied Forces in May, 1919 in that German city.
They were as follows: Corrupt the young, get control of all means of publicity, divide the people into hostile groups, destroy the people’s faith in their natural leaders by holding them up to contempt and ridicule…
Preach true democracy but seize power as fast and ruthlessly as possible, encourage government extravagance, promote unnecessary strikes in vital industries, cause breakdown of moral virtues and cause registration of all firearms.
Newspaper columnist James J. Kilpatrick, who died in 2010, had looked into the “Rules” and found them to be a hoax, fraud and fake, apparently enhanced unwittingly by several congressmen who had mention of them entered in the Congressional Record and several newspapers that picked up reprints. He traced the hoax back to a Florida state attorney general who died in 1957, who said he had obtained them from “a known member of the Communist Party,” not otherwise identified. J. Edgar Hoover even indicated they were fake.
Mr. Kirkpatrick ranked the document with another fabrication, the Protocols of Elders of Zion, an anti-Semitic hoax which purported to describe a Jewish plan for global domination. It was published in Russia in 1903 and spread internationally. Henry Ford was suckered into funding a half million copies and Hitler had it used in German classrooms.
