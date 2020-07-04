The Fourth of July is a good time to focus on a topic important to our country’s functioning which has become obscured by our attention to the coronavirus and Black Lives Matter.
The Postal Service is among President Trump’s targets of institutions to be privatized and downsized. To give some background on the USPS:
The U.S. Post Office was created by the Second Continental Congress in 1775, a year before the Declaration of Independence. Benjamin Franklin was the first Postmaster General.
The Founders recognized that a strong communication system was essential to bring far-flung places into a spread out nation and a way to prove that the new country was throwing off the ways of the Crown, which was the objective of the Declaration of Independence. The British system required postal services to be profitable. Our founders rejected profit as a goal of such a basic service.
When the U.S. Constitution was written and ratified, post offices were among the Powers Granted to Congress (Article 1. Section 8.g.). As the country grew, the Post Office Department helped ease the hardships of settlement and rural life by tying small communities into the nation. Furthermore, newspapers and magazines were distributed at low rates to encourage the exchange of ideas and information.
The Pony Express, Wells Fargo stagecoaches and early day Air Mail were important parts of our history, but hardly profitable. Thousands of returning war veterans found jobs in the Postal Service, helping them get back on their feet.
In small towns, like in early Chino, everybody went to the post office for their mail, except in outlying areas, where contract carriers delivered the mail under the Rural Free Delivery program. Chino eventually had three RFDs
The selection of the Postmaster General and individual community postmasters remained a political activity, and those offices often changed with whomever ran the country or the local congressional district. The service’s top officers were excluded from the federal civil service protections. For instance, in 1933 Democratic businessman Edgar G. Eckels was appointed Chino’s postmaster by FDR, replacing Alva Smith, a Republican appointed by Hoover.
Over the years as labor costs became a greater part of moving the mail, service changed. In my youth the mail was delivered twice a day, to every address. One Christmas vacation during the war I became part of it. After picking up the mail at the local post office in Berkeley I would hop aboard a streetcar, free for all mail carriers, for a five-mile ride to my route, which I walked with a bag slung over my shoulder. No mail trucks for local carriers in those days.
In 1956 when I arrived in Chino the office was held by Buena Phillips, a 25-year postal employee appointed in 1948 to succeed Alva Smith, who was back in office temporarily in 1946 when Mr. Eckels resigned because of ill health. Mrs. Phillips was one of the rare woman PMs of her time. She was followed by Walt Miller, then Malcolm Watkins. They and their predecessors were very involved in local activities, and prominent in the community, as were the postmasters of surrounding cities. Today few people can say who is in charge of the local post office.
The Postal Reorganization Act under President Nixon demoted the Post Office Department from a cabinet level position and turned it into the United States Postal Service with a corporate organizational structure, but Congress still supported the idea of universal service. Section 101 of the law states “The Postal Service shall have as its basic function the obligation to provide postal services to bind the Nation together through the personal, educational, literary, and business correspondence of the people.”
The Postal Service must provide regular service to rural areas, communities, and small towns where post offices are not self-sustaining. No small post office is supposed to be closed solely for operating at a deficit, it being the intent of the Congress that effective service be available to residents of both urban and rural communities.
In 2006 the government mandated that the Post Office prepay for employee retirement for 75 years in the future, preventing it from currently showing a profit. Still, it normally operates without taxpayer funds, although the current situation has required borrowing. Cost saving ideas have included eliminating Saturday delivery.
The president has called the Postal Service “a joke.” The public feels otherwise. It’s the favorite federal service.
