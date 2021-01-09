An old, obscure word, Dystopia, founded in Greek became popular in our American language during 2020, because it described how many people viewed that strange year just past.
The antonym of utopia, dystopia, is a world in which everything is imperfect, and everything goes terribly wrong. George Orwell introduced us to a dystopian society in his classic novel “1984.”
Characteristics of dystopia are an oppressive and controlling government, a huge income gap between the poor and the rich, and propaganda put forth by the government or ruling class to take control of human minds. While 2020 didn’t reach these extremes, there were symptoms worldwide, and Americans felt some of them, thanks to political infighting and the coronavirus.
Another word we are becoming more familiar with is “misogynistic,” a prejudice against women, particularly by those who have dominated the rule-making—men.
Thirty years ago, author Bill Bryson, better known for his “A Walk in the Woods,” wrote a wonderful book on “The Mother Tongue—English and How It Got That Way.” He explains how our “tongue” became an almost universal language instead of, say, Chinese, Spanish, or French, the language of other nations who sponsored world exploration. He says the roots of English actually lie in German, although our language only uses a small part of it, in such words as “kindergarten” and “hinterland.”
Mr. Bryson, a native of Iowa who married a British lady and now lives in England under dual citizenship, says English probably contains the richest vocabulary in the world. But he points out some of its shortcomings, such as lacking words to describe middle ground, such as between “near and far” or “hard and soft.” And we have several words for “large”. Yet no suitable pronoun for “he/she,” so we have to use “their.”
Oxford English Dictionary has 615 words in the greatest work of scholarship ever produced, Mr. Bryson said in 1990. Webster’s Third New International Dictionary had 450,200. Webster’s was the second best selling book in American history after the Bible. (Note: Merriam Webster is corporate heir to Noah Webster's original works, which are in the public domain.)
Polysema is a condition of a word having many meanings, such as our “fine” and “sat.” But we don’t come near Italians, who have over 500 words for different types of macaroni.
We have contrary words such as “sanction,” meaning permission to do something and also a measure forbidding it to be done.
Mr. Bryson says much of our English comes from two Brits, Shakespeare who used 17,677 words, one-tenth never used before, and Samuel Johnson regarded as one of the greatest figures of 18th-century life and letters.
The word chaparral has become a favorite, particularly in our West where it is a native plant. Streets and even schools are named for it. According to Mr. Bryson, this is suitable for Chino Valley because the word is originally Basque for the dry area shrub plant found in dry Mediterranean climates. And we got “chaps,” the name for the protective cover for cowboys, from it, via Spanish.
Here are some more English language anomalies:
Backlog applies to work piled up while you’re on vacation. There is no word for work done prior to vacation.
We have “inept” but no ‘”ept.”
In our schools students learn that all kids are “guys.” In the Middle Ages days of Geoffrey Chaucer (Canterbury Tales), any young person could be a “girl.”
“Awful” means deserving of awe or awe-inspiring. Like awesome? With restaurants closed I almost miss other server terminology like “you got it” and “perfect.”
Simple words can leave different perceptions. I saw a big sign in a furniture store window that said only NO INTEREST. I wondered if that meant they didn’t want to see me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.