Early water saver--W.H. Snyder, the pioneer businessman who started a bakery in Chino on Seventh Street, then built the building at Sixth and D which was to house Reher’s Drug Store and Mr. Snyder’s moved bakery, gave Chino its first lawn sprinkling system, according to the Sept. 17, 1913 Champion.
He placed a system of pipes underground and a set of whirling spray nozzles even with the surface, so he could sprinkle his entire lawn at one time.
“This installation, while expensive, conserves the water, does away with rubber hose, takes less time and no attention and in a few years will save money for the owner,” said the article.
Election results--A year earlier the Champion was able to brag about getting results of the November election to its readers faster, this being the days before radio or even universal telephone service.
“On election night the Champion pulled off a stunt seldom tried by newspapers in the smaller towns. Through the courtesy of the Pomona Progress and the aid of the Home Phone Company, the Champion had a special telephone wire direct from the Progress office in Pomona to the K.P. Hall in Chino. The taking of the returns (which included the Woodrow Wilson election) began about six o’clock and continued until 11 o’clock. Copies of the returns were read at the Taylor meetings (a local tent meeting), thrown on the screen at the Vaudette Theater and posted in front of Reher’s drug store and the K.P. Hall (which) was filled with eager listeners. Songs, speeches, jokes, music, etc. made the time very enjoyable.”
Motor vehicles coming – The same issue reported that the city board of trustees had made arrangements for the city team (with horses) to make a round of the alleys once a month to gather up old tin cans and other garbage and dispose of it. The street committee was instructed to have the street scales of the Chino Land and Water Company and Chino Feed and Fuel Company removed from the streets. Some time was taken at the meeting to discuss the grading of A (now Riverside Drive) and Sixth streets near the new high school which was partially completed and occupied.
The Champion editor also noted in the same issue that old shacks used at the county hospital for pest and quarantine houses had been razed and burned.
Exhibition stopped--said the Champion headline in the same issue. La Wayne, a hypnotist showing at the Vaudette Theater, placed a young man pedaling a bicycle under a hypnotic spell in nearby Holcomb’s store window at Sixth and D. A sign said he would perform for seven hours and be awakened at the evening show. Several people complained that the exhibition was a case of cruelty, so it was stopped by Constable Tebo. “The subject of the sympathy did not seem to share the belief that he was being cruelly treated,” said the article.
Official executioner--Back in 1933, prominent Chino pioneer Edwin Rhodes told about some of his early day acquaintances, including Henry Cline, who was the official hangman of the district. Each county did its own executing and there was quite a demand for his services, Mr. Rhodes said.
Outlook on socialism—"It is a fact to be pondered that today all the great powers of the world are in the hands of socialist governments, except the United States and Japan. Great Britain has a socialist government, so has France, so has Germany, so has Italy, for Mussolini is a life-long socialist and embodies in his plan of the all-powerful state and the subordination of individual rights in its purposes, the doctrine of socialism. So, of course, is Russia. Socialism also has a potential sway in almost all the minor governments of Europe. Japan maintains her non-socialist position by restricted suffrage and force of arms.”
So printed the editors of the Champion in November 1929 under the title “Socialist Advance,” adding that the “United States, therefore, is the one outstanding example of a great non-socialist power, and as the most prosperous country in the world, with the most general diffusion of human welfare and the highest standard of living for the masses in the world, it is the chief unanswerable argument against socialism.”
There’s been a lot of water under the bridge since then. The Great Depression, the New Deal, World War II, the Cold War, the fall of the Soviet Union, the rise of civil rights in this country, our own economic bumps, terrorism and now the coronavirus. Socialism continues to be a political argument. We continue to be tested.
