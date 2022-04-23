The future of Ontario International Airport (ONT) looks bright for a variety of reasons, especially the return to local control just over five years ago. Passenger traffic is returning after Covid-related declines, and new airlines and destinations are being added. Perhaps most interesting and exciting are the plans for an underground tunnel “loop” between ONT and the Rancho Cucamonga Metrolink station.
It’s all part of what I learned in a recent visit with key ONT personnel.
Most airline passengers probably don’t give much thought to what goes on behind the scenes at a given airport. We basically care about a few things, like robust flight schedules, easy transportation options and access to and from the airport, convenient and affordable parking, minimal hassle going through security, comfortable waiting areas, nice stores with books and snacks, efficient baggage handling and – last but not least – good dining options.
So, I found it particularly interesting when I was recently given a sneak peek at some of the backstage happenings at ONT. I have flown in and out of ONT many dozens of times over the years and, like most of us, haven’t spent a lot of time thinking about anything other than the aforementioned concerns of the common traveler.
Business and leisure travelers only hope that airports and airlines make our experience as easy, comfortable and affordable as possible. Much of the time, providers fall short of these seemingly simple goals.
That’s why it was fascinating to see some of the inner workings at ONT and I’m grateful to the folks who showed me around: Director of Marketing and Communications Eren Cello, Public Information Officer Steve Lambert and Public Safety Supervisor Cedrick Sampson.
The fortunes of the airport took a major positive turn when it was returned to local control. After many years of oversight by the city of Los Angeles and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), the airport was returned to local control in November of 2016. ONT is now operated under a joint powers agreement between the city of Ontario and San Bernardino County.
Commissioners of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) are Ontario Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman, and Retired President and COO of East West Bank Julia Gouw.
And the airport team has a new leader. Atif Alkadi was named Chief Executive Officer of ONT in March, replacing Mark Thorpe. He was promoted from Deputy CEO. Alkadi and I share something in common: We both have bachelor’s degrees in journalism from Cal State universities, so he’s clearly a smart guy. (He went to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and I went to CSU Northridge.)
In a statement released by ONT, Alkadi said, “I look forward to building on our role as a premier passenger airport, supply chain hub and economic driver for the Inland Empire and beyond.” Congratulations to Atif.
Alkadi takes over the helm at a time of robust growth and tremendous prospects.
ONT traffic is again growing fast since the drastic reduction of traffic due to Covid, but potential for growth is even more notable because of the strong market, future transit to the airport, and the facility which includes a 12,500-foot runway that can handle any size aircraft. As of February of this year, ONT recovered 98.5 percent of traffic compared to the same time in early 2020, which is among the best recovery rates in the nation. Most airports are at about 80 percent.
Chino and Chino Hills residents contribute substantially to those traffic numbers. In 2019, the last “normal” full year pre-Covid, about 183,000 passenger trips were from the primary ZIP Codes in our local two cities.
There are now more than 65 daily non-stop flights from Ontario. “We have more destinations than people realize,” Lambert said. “We have a bigger variety of airlines now. Adding European flights is a big opportunity for us down the line.” Asia is a “sweet spot” according to Lambert. “There is going to be such a need and demand in the coming years.” China Airlines began flying out of ONT to Taipei, Taiwan in 2018.
The airport is served by the usual transportation providers; Uber, Lyft, taxis, limos, various public buses including Omnitrans, and Metrolink bus from the Rancho Cucamonga station.
Which brings us to what Lambert calls a “game changer” for ONT and the traveling community. The San Bernardino County Transit Authority in February agreed to exclusive negotiations with Elon Musk’s Boring Co. to carve a 4-mile tunnel connection between ONT and the Rancho Cucamonga Metrolink station. The project, which was backed strongly by San Bernardino County Supervisor Hagman, is called the Ontario Airport Loop. It could be completed by 2026, in time for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Construction will be managed and overseen by HTNB, a national infrastructure/development company.
We look forward to sharing more information about the Ontario Airport Loop and other developments at ONT. Stay tuned.
Editor’s note: Will Fleet is the publisher of the Chino Valley Champion and a member of the Ontario Airport Roundtable advisory group. “Getting Around” is an occasional feature in the Champion, providing readers with information about all forms of transportation around Southern California, especially as it relates to the Inland Empire. We welcome your ideas for “Getting Around.” Send to wfleet@championnewspapers.com.
