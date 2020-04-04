(From the Rolltop Roundup of Oct. 11, 1967)
In the days when my grandparents were learning their ABC’s, virtue was not always its own reward, but it got heavy play among the primer set, thanks to the famous series of “eclectic readers” authored originally by William H. McGuffey. More than 120 million copies were used by American school children in the 19th century.
The Readers told stories designed to win students’ interest, and they were found in practically every school in America (in those days, the parents paid for the books). They emphasized respect for the United States governmental and economic system, and played an important part in forming the moral ideas of America.
There are some people who feel that McGuffey’s contained something that is seriously missing in today’s textbooks – good moral training.
While today’s school readers are just beginning to break away from the nice – nice world of middle class families and throw in some of the realities of the world under pressure from civil rights advocates, McGuffey’s Readers dealt regularly with the hardships of life.
Blind men, horse beaters, poor boys and even rats that chased children were regular fare. However, these were balanced by helpful, courteous, sympathetic children who respected and loved their parents, success through hard work, and dogs and cats that chased rats instead of multimillion dollar federal projects.
Sam spent all his money for a book, so didn’t have any to give the blind man. Along came rich Henry in a carriage with his mother. He got some pennies from her, then threw them into the bushes. Sam saw this, and retrieved them and gave them to the blind man.
“Which boy do you think was truly kind to the blind man?”
Then there was Fanny, the mare, who had been treated roughly by the men who sought to tame her. But little Jenny, with her kind voice, soon had the wild horse eating out of her hand, and giving “love for love, and willing service for kindness.”
There was poor Davy. The kids teased him about his ragged clothes. He had no father, and his mother had to work hard to keep him in school. On his way home through the woods one day he came across his teacher. She heard out his troubles through the tears, and took him home and taught him to arrange flowers. These he took to the city and sold, and soon earned enough money to buy new clothes.
“Now the sunshine and the birds' songs make him glad.”
The primer, first of a series, begins with a cat and a rat, since these words are good starting points for young readers. The cat has a rat. The rat ran at Ann. Ann has a cat. The cat ran at the rat. Evidently Ann got away because on the next page she was fanning Nat who had a hat.
There was no war over phonics vs. the word method (or sight reading). McGuffey’s combined them both in the lessons, and advised teachers to use the combination in teaching.
Nor does McGuffey worry about the Supreme Court. The final story in the primer ends “God shows that he loves us by all that he has done for us. Should we not then love him?”
Honesty, obedience and love pay off in McGuffey stories. George broke a window with a snowball. He first ran away, but then returned to the scene and gave his shiny new dollar to the man of the house. He not only got this back two-fold later, but he got a job, and when he left school he went to live with the man, a rich merchant, and in a few years had become his partner.
Henry was a kind, good boy. His father was dead and his mother was very poor, and could not always earn enough to buy food for the family.
Henry found a pocketbook, resisted temptation to take the money and returned it instead. With his dollar reward he purchased a shoe shine kit, and was so polite he got lots of jobs, and the money bought bread for the family.
Henry worked all day and went to school in the evening and earned almost enough to support his mother and sister.
Of course, grandmas had their place.
See my dear old grandma in her easy-chair! How gray her hair is! She wears glasses when she reads.
She is always kind, and takes such good care of me that I like to do what she tells me. Would you not love a dear, good grandma, who is so kind. And would you not do all you could to please her?
Had McGuffey’s been revised this year, it might have read:
See my dear old grandma at the bowling alley. How red her hair is! She wears glasses when she rolls strikes. She is always kind to me and lets me buy a hot dog and Coke while she bowls. She gives me dimes for the pinball machine so I will stay out of her way. Would you not want to please her by staying out of her way?
