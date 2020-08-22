Chino went through a cultural change in the 1960s. It didn’t come overnight, but it set the stage for a better community today. Involved was the further breaking down of the historic discrimination between the “Anglo” and Mexican-American populations, one that included separate theater seating, divided schooling and real estate sales.
The obituary of one of the key players appeared in the Champion last week. Hedy Speed, local mother of two whose career involved participation in social activism as well as professional business administration, was the “coordinator” for the newly formed Chino Council of Social Services (abbreviated as COSS) in 1965, which was the result of a mission project initiated by the Chino United Methodist Church.
Another program that helped change community views was the Sister City program, under the leadership of Mayor Bob McLeod and Alicia and Zeke Cortez, which I will write about later.
Some years later I wrote this history under “COSS made a difference:”
Among the school district and the two cities of Chino Valley, there is a treasury of assistance programs for individuals and families who need help and encouragement.
Thousands of dollars are available in grants and stipends from the federal government on down. The community is well endowed to handle its social programs.
Not so 40 years ago. Chino, with a population of about 15,000, had poor and neglected families, a growing drug problem and juvenile delinquency, and few resources outside of what school nurses and parent groups, and Neighborhood House, had to offer.
In February, 1964, the First Methodist Church commission of missions held a series of meetings seeking a mission plan. Typically, such efforts focused on geographic areas throughout the world.
During this series, a seed was planted, then nourished and allowed to bloom--a home community mission to bring “hope to the hopeless.” The result was the Chino Council of Social Services (COSS), so named because its goal was to coordinate available resources to meet social problems in the community.
Many Chino activities today such as Head Start, the Boxing Club, youth and adult counseling, the YMCA, and the Neighborhood Activities Center (NAC) all have roots in the work of COSS (in the 1960s).
Two speakers at the church’s meetings were of particular importance to the founding of COSS. One was Elodia Solis, high school librarian representing the ECO club, the Mexican-American education and cultural organization; and Verne Pomeroy, Chamber of Commerce executive and Neighborhood House representative. Both gave the group insights about what the poor really faced here, particularly in the “barrio.”
Out of these sessions came the idea of a local mission to minister to the needs of people who needed “help to help themselves.”
That August the Champion ran an editorial “Let’s give them hope.” This, and several columns in the paper by Mr. Pomeroy, a regular unpaid columnist, set the stage for action. Bob Webb, church member and resident of Chino Hills horse country, chaired a seven person steering committee to draw up a plan. An old house was obtained for headquarters on Seventh Street, shared with Neighborhood House, which had signed on. A local resident, Hedy Speed, was hired as “coordinator.”
Youth recreation was the first project. Nurseryman Dan Bruno, later a city councilman, took boys to the Ontario YMCA once a week for activity. A Y campership program and eventually the Y outreach program in Chino arose from COSS.
COSS started a boxing program, underwritten by the Chino Recreation Association and held in a donated industrial building on Anderson Street.
COSS’s policy was to start programs, then seek out existing agencies to take them over.
When the school board, leery of any federal education projects, spurned Head Start, COSS started the program. This opened access to the Mexican-American community and provided the funds necessary to compensate COSS’s coordinator.
Still, Head Start was a big task for the fledgling agency, which didn’t mind passing it off to a more receptive school district a year later.
During its first year, 1965, COSS also sponsored a basic reading and writing course for adults who were afraid of school. Through Chaffey College, COSS sponsored sewing classes downtown.
Along came Steve Sutherland, a roving street minister from San Bernardino, who went out at night to counsel kids hanging around downtown.
More funds were needed. Churches helped. The United Fund accepted the new agency. Support was sought from other groups and service clubs.
Police Sgt. Louie Moreno and I roamed the back allys of the barrio, taking pictures to show people a part of Chino they didn’t know existed. These helped sell the program, but it wasn’t easy for people to grasp the idea of helping the poor upgrade themselves until President Johnson’s War on Poverty popularized the effort.
COSS lasted about 15 years, moving from cheap quarters to cheap quarters, ahead of the wrecker’s ball. Toward the end the agency concentrated on drug and alcohol problems until these also were taken over by other agencies. Left without a void to fill, COSS finally went out of existence around 1980. Few involved in its programs today remember its pioneering efforts.
COSS and the people behind it shouldn’t be forgotten, it's efforts live on.
