A breath of fresh air from Sacramento blew into Chino last week when State Treasurer Fiona Ma appeared at the Chamber of Commerce Pizza and Politics lunch at the Community Building on Thursday to tout the CalSavers Retirement Savings program.
CalSavers provides an opportunity for all employees to start a retirement program by contributing part of their salary without a burden to their employers. It becomes mandatory for all firms employing 50 or more in another year and five or more by June 2022, but employees can start up any time. Employees are not locked into an IRA with a particular employer and may carry it with them from job to job.
Treasurer Ma, a CPA who is a native of New York, is oldest daughter of immigrants who pushed their three children to higher education. Highly friendly and personable, she was quick to draw the appreciation of the local businesspeople gathered to hear her describe CalSavers. Details of the plan, which can help those without a retirement plan, can be found on the Internet.
You can label her Liberal, but that doesn’t tell the entire story. When it comes to state spending, she’s been kind of conservative, by seeking to do away with traditions and excesses and putting our money to its best uses. She helped downsize the politically fat cat State Board of Equalization, whose tradition had outlived its necessity.
She refinanced state bonds at great savings in interest costs. Her consumer product safety legislation, passed while she was in the State Assembly and aimed particularly at children’s health, became part of federal legislation signed by President George W. Bush.
Her trip to Chino was to put in a plug for the state’s new employee retirement plan which fills a void in our retirement system without cost to employers. It allows workers to put money aside if their employer has no specified plan. Although their savings would come from after-tax wages, they are not taxed upon payout when they retire.
Ms. Ma is married to Jason Hodge, a firefighter of Native American descent. Her political career began with the Board of Supervisors under the mentorship of John Burton in San Francisco, where she had worked in a major accounting firm. Then as a partner in her own firm. She won a seat in the State Assembly where she became speaker pro tem and had an impressive record, then the State Board of Equalization. Elected Treasurer in 2018, she received the largest vote ever cast for that office.
Even conservatives concerned about her Liberal bent have to admire what she has achieved in line with their work and achievement values. “Governor Ma” would be OK with a lot of people.
