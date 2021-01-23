The current move to reform policing across the nation, because of apparent police discrimination against minorities, took me back to my childhood contact with the “Father of Modern Policing,” recently revived in a television documentary viewed on KQED.
August Vollmer was chief of the Berkeley police department, a resident of the neighborhood at the end of the No. 7 streetcar line where I picked up the newspapers I delivered on a hilly route that was the second toughest in the city. With my father I had visited his home after he retired. “He was an outstanding pioneer in modern police administration,” said a successor chief, John D. Holstrom.
His colleagues described Mr. Vollmer as an upright, moral person who made policing more respectable and professional, according to a follower of the podcast Bay Curious, reported in a KQED documentary.
Among his reforms was the idea that police officers should be educated and he favored applicants with college educations. He sought the cooperation of UC Berkeley, where he helped start a criminology department and helped establish police academies to train recruits. He fought the politics, briberies and beating of suspects that infected many police departments. He instituted intelligence gathering techniques and crime mapping. He promoted radios for squad cars, fingerprinting and lie detector tests.
A native of New Orleans, he and his mother had moved to San Francisco then Berkeley in the 1890s. He fought in the Spanish-American War in the Philippines, an experience that influenced his desire to militarize police departments in appearances and discipline. When he returned, he worked as a mail carrier and became a hero when he stopped a runaway railroad car that was headed down Berkeley’s main street toward a station where a crowd waited. As a result he was asked to run for the town marshal, an elected official that headed the police, later changed in title by state law to police chief, and beholden to those in power.
The small agricultural town of Chino went through the same process, and the chief selection became quite political here, depending on which group was elected to the mayor and council positions. (Chino only had two or three on the police staff at first. Chiefs were chosen on their ownership and experience with a motorcycle as the automobile became popular).
When I was a youngster, Berkeley police had radios in their cars but were still summoned by flashing red lights located in key parts of the city.
Unfortunately, times have changed opinions of Chief Vollmer. His experience in the Philippines and the subsequent uprising against Americans by insurgents had led him to develop support of eugenics theories of racial superiority which was reflected in his attitude toward Asians, supported by the opium parlors and gambling dens his men raided when he took office.
So you won’t see any memorials to him, although his name is on the highest peak in the “Berkeley Hills” which is actually outside the city in the regional parks district. So far the Berkeley City Council’s attempt to get it changed has not succeeded, but the trend has been that way across the nation, from confederate statues and Army forts to buildings named for Robert A. Millikan, the man who built up Caltech to a university and research center of international prominence.
August Vollmer also had a tragic demise. At the age of 79, wracked with pain from cancer and suffering from Parkinson’s disease in November 1955, he told his housekeeper to call the police because he was going to shoot himself, which he did, stepping outside.
His legacy was changing policing in a period of history when our justice system needed to take a step up, in the pre-civil rights period. Now there is debating and instituting more changes that better align policing with today’s fluid cultural practices, while at the same time protecting lives and property. Not an easy task.
