Four plus years ago I took a stab at summarizing what was happening in the presidential election campaign. At the suggestion of a staff member I am reprinting most of that column entitled “Presidential prospects,” which appeared three weeks before the election, on October 15, 2016.
The current presidential campaign has been full of “mistruths,” foisted on voters to appease them. But people do remember, and weigh in accordingly. Some accept them because they hear what they want to. Others are turned off by it, but are faced with deciding who misled them the most, and how serious that “misinformation” and “exaggeration” is to the character of the candidates and their ability to perform as the leader of the world’s greatest nation (yes it still is, despite “rumors” to the contrary).
I must admit to being a Republican contrarian. One who believes that the GOP has failed badly to sell its virtues, as it did well with Eisenhower and Reagan. I’m disappointed that the party I’ve always favored hasn’t done better. My take on the election is:
Hillary is at a disadvantage. She’s a woman.
She’s a knowledgeable and accomplished statesperson being compared with a bully businessman who has blown away many people. But she’s a woman. As a result, she’s held to a different standard than her opponent, and he’s taking advantage of it. Do we assume she may not have the necessary talent to be president because she can’t bluster her way through a ticklish situation like Donald can?
Most of those who oppose her were also against Barack Obama—not because he didn’t have political experience but because he was black, and a Muslim and born in another country, or so they claimed.
But he was young and dynamic, a man with a vision, so he won. Hillary doesn’t have those attributes, only those of a mature experienced worldwide leader used to dealing with other leaders of all cultures and genders, and a political veteran in this country with prior experience in the governor’s mansion, the White House, the president’s cabinet and the Senate.
But she’s a woman.
Will Americans show in the election that they are proud of this nation and want a president who has demonstrated the most experience and leadership and has access to the best supporting staff to assist in carrying out that job, or do they think that their country isn’t the greatest any more and are willing to gamble on a demagogue whose solution to everything seems to be “I’ll do it, believe me!”?
Our country may have its faults but electing a Wizard of Oz for president shouldn’t be one of them.
