Not many school kids like history. Too much memorization. Not enough connection with them yet. And often it is taught wrong in school. Backwards, as I’ve said here before. History should start with the present, which is most familiar to the learner. I got to like history through a current events class in high school.
Why start ninth grade world history with memorizing the dates of the Iron Age or the Peloponnesian War? Want history that’s meaningful? Start with 9-11, Korea today or the last earthquake. Or better still, the Coronavirus, and how it compares with other epidemics. This will get a class eventually to the Black Plague and how it and the Renaissance changed humanity, and led to Columbus’s “discovery” of America. Eventually the class may get to why China, with its great early inventions including gunpowder, has been so slow to catch up. And why World War II started, and why World War III hasn’t because of lessons learned.
I have friends and colleagues younger than me who have expressed great concern about our country's future. One said this week he constantly worries about what the future will be for his grandchildren. My suggestion is to pick leaders you can hold up to your grandchildren as a role model. Another noted an article saying that as local news dies, a pay-for-play network is rising in its place dominated by hundreds of Republican-sponsored groups. Will our republic survive such one-sidedness? He asks. Yep, I responded.
Thru history, our press, like the post office, Supreme Court and the economy as a whole, has survived many tough times. We’re a big country, with a diverse population with a tough base and widespread goals. We still haven’t had anything again as huge, divisive and deadly as our Civil War a century and a half ago. Or our Gold Rush, our Industrial Revolution or the Great Depression, to say nothing of the last World War.
Back in 1967, The Champion editorialized:
“The Detroit riot was still simmering and the Forrestal (Navy) disaster was gaining its share of headlines, but the big bomb that hit California newspapers and the public late Friday was the signing of the biggest state tax increase bill in the history of this country. It came as a shock to many Californians that a Republican administration, pledged to economy and property tax reduction, would take such a step…
“It is interesting to note that Assemblyman John Briggs of this district was a Republican holdout, and kept the budget from being passed until Governor Reagan called him off the Assembly floor for a private conference…the Governor hopes this measure will straighten things out within the year, so that some of the promised tax relief can be applied.”
It didn’t hurt the governor when he ran successfully for president later. Yet California didn’t go under 53 years ago.
Big history is well recorded, although things keep turning up to throw us a curve, particularly as political correctness becomes popular. Statues get taken down, presidents are discredited, textbook writers are chastised, critical biographers make a fortune.
History can be fragile, too, particularly for a local community. The history of Chino is basically contained in its newspaper, started in 1887 by founder Richard Gird. Some more can be found in nearby dailies when they started to take an interest in their neighbor, but basically Chino’s story is in the Champion. But there are holes. When I came here, many years of past editions were stacked in dusty piles on a back room floor. I had them cleaned up and bound, then taken apart later to be photographed, then rebound. But I couldn’t find the 1918 issue where Chino celebrated the end of World War I. And a number of papers from the early 1920s were not saved by new publishers. The microfilmers missed a few other issues since then.
Our archives on our website contain quite a history, and are full of surprise recollections. Recently I ran across an old item about when then police sergeant Lou Moreno rescued and revived a boy who was drowning in the mud. Probably not remembered except by him. There are a number of other good things, including stories of local people who have become nationally prominent, such as an admiral, Ernest Tissot, a U.S. ambassador, Sue McCourt Cobb and an Academy Awards producer, Richard Dunlap.
Chino hall of famer Alf Brown was the town historian when I came here. His granddaughter Melinda Brown Vanderbilt carried on the work for awhile. School superintendents Levi Dickey and Jerry Litel and others helped established the Chino Valley Historical Society. Alice and Charles Reher carried on the work. Phyllis Outhier, a native daughter, continued the work, and the city’s Old Schoolhouse Museum became quite a depository of Chino Valley history. With the advantage of Champion resources I had my own collection, now mostly turned over to the museum.
Former civic leader Edwin Rhodes, a pioneer Champion publisher, put out a valuable history in 1951. Dairyman Adolph Whitney put together a 75th anniversary book of Chino recollections in 1962. The Chino Research Group, many who attended the old D Street School, published an invaluable book “The Chino We Remember” on local Mexican American families. All are available at the Champion or the Museum.
Enter Kerry Cisneroz, escrow service manager with a passion for local history, and his Chino Memories Facebook, now with a following of hundreds of present and former residents. Mostly in the wee hours of the morning, Kerry records a tremendous amount of history about local people, businesses and institutions and can now be considered the prime Chino community historian.
Chino Hills Historical Society has struggled, with the help of a few dedicated residents, to do the same for the younger community, which was considered a part of Chino until its own development in the late 20th Century.
We no longer save the Champion in bound volumes. New technology has taken over this costly practice with the Internet, where history is preserved electronically. I hope it endures in this form.
Society no longer has the written diaries of old which told us so much about the past. Let’s hope the Clouds don’t disappear.
