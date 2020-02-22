Beverly Hills Dog Show
The Kennel Club of Beverly Hills will present two exciting all breed AKC dog shows for competitors and spectators.
Expected entry of about 2,000 dogs from 207 eligible breeds and varieties at each show.
The 4-6 Month Puppy Class wil be held on Sunday only.
Sat.-Sun., Feb. 29-Mar. 1, 2020
7:00 a.m. • FREE
Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona
Expo Hall: 4, 6, 7 www.fairplex.com
First Annual Wags and Wine Event
A Dog Park For Chino Hills fundraiser.
A Dog Day Sunday with Wags, Wine, and Music at the McCoy Equestrian outside lawn & patio.
Featuring a “Rod Stewart” look-alike vocalist.
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:00 - 6:00 p.m.
General Admission - $25.00 • Tickets available only through eventbrite.com. No tickets will be sold at the door.
McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills
Country Sweet Tea PAW-ty!
A Priceless Pets fundraiser.
Enjoy an afternoon of tea, snacks and good company.
Saturday, March 21, 2020
12:00 - 3:00 p.m.
$25/adults $15/kids
12025 Humboldt. Ave., Chino
Tickets: www.pricelesspetrescue.org
Reptilian Nation Expo
1000s of Reptiles, Amphibians, Arachnids and Supplies.
Tons of vendors, presentations and exhibits.
Sat.-Sun., Mar.28-29, 2020
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Ontario Convention Center
2000 E Convention Center Way, Ontario
Tickets at: www.reptiliannationexpo.com
