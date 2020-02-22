Having a Pet Event?

Beverly Hills Dog Show

The Kennel Club of Beverly Hills will present two exciting all breed AKC dog shows for competitors and spectators.

Expected entry of about 2,000 dogs from 207 eligible breeds and varieties at each show.

The 4-6 Month Puppy Class wil be held on Sunday only.

Sat.-Sun., Feb. 29-Mar. 1, 2020

7:00 a.m. • FREE

Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona

Expo Hall: 4, 6, 7     www.fairplex.com

First Annual Wags and Wine Event

A Dog Park For Chino Hills fundraiser.

A Dog Day Sunday with Wags, Wine, and Music at the McCoy Equestrian outside lawn & patio.

Featuring a “Rod Stewart” look-alike vocalist.

Sunday, March 15, 2020

2:00 - 6:00 p.m.

General Admission - $25.00 • Tickets available only through eventbrite.com. No tickets will be sold at the door.

McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Dr., Chino Hills

www.facebook.com/ChinoHillsDogPark

Country Sweet Tea PAW-ty!

A Priceless Pets fundraiser.

Enjoy an afternoon of tea, snacks and good company.

Saturday, March 21, 2020

12:00 - 3:00 p.m.

$25/adults $15/kids

12025 Humboldt. Ave., Chino

Tickets: www.pricelesspetrescue.org 

Reptilian Nation Expo

1000s of Reptiles, Amphibians, Arachnids and Supplies.

Tons of vendors, presentations and exhibits.

Sat.-Sun., Mar.28-29, 2020

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Ontario Convention Center

2000 E Convention Center Way, Ontario

Tickets at: www.reptiliannationexpo.com

