Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:28 a.m.
Assault with a firearm on a person, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 11:55 a.m.
Assault, 11700 block of Central Avenue, noon.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 12:21 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5300 block of Schaefer Avenue, 1:06 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5300 block of Schaefer Avenue, 1:06 p.m.
False impersonation, Edison and Central avenues, 2:06 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:33 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 10:50 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 11:40 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Burglary, 15000 block of Flight Avenue, 2 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5100 block of Walnut Avenue, 3:47 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13500 block of Becraft Place, 4 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 2700 block of Reservoir Street, 4:20 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Walden Street, 7:10 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 4100 block of Schaefer Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
Identity theft, 4100 block of Kennedy Court, 9:17 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:36 a.m.
Assault, 7000 block of Merrill Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13500 block of Fifth Street, 2:10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:51 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 24
Mail theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:10 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 4400 block of Edison Avenue, 5:18 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:56 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 14600 block of Appalachian Street, 7:49 p.m.
Driving without a valid license, 7000 block of Merrill Avenue, 10:39 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Ramona Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 10:43 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Mail theft, 6800 block of Sugar Pine Court, 2:43 a.m.
Theft, 12500 block of 10th Street, 3:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13700 block of Fern Avenue, 3:37 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 4400 block of Roosevelt Street, 3:50 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 5:06 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 11:30 a.m.
Burglary, 6500 block of Pine Avenue, noon.
Stolen vehicle, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:12 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of 12th Street, 11 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 27
Burglary, 14900 block of La Palma Drive, 10:55 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 6000 block of Riverside Drive, 5:40 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Obtain money by false pretenses, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 10:15 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:57 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Stolen vehicle, 3000 block of Oakcrest Drive, 8:15 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3700 block of Madras Drive, 8:17 a.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Amethyst Lane, 6:58 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15700 block of Dimity Avenue, 10:19 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Stolen vehicle, 3600 block of Whirlaway Lane, 9:27 a.m.
Theft, 15500 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 11:11 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13100 block of Pinnacle Court, 12:44 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Peyton Drive, 2:40 p.m.
Theft, 13000 block of San Rafael Drive, 2:50 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:07 p.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Augusta Drive, 8:52 p.m.
Burglary, 14700 block of Sleepyglen Circle, 9:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 24
Theft, 15500 block of Pheasant Street, 8:45 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 10:43 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 17700 block of Antherium Drive, 11:55 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 3:17 p.m.
Vandalism, 2900 block of Rolling Village Drive, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Burglary, 15600 block of Tern Street, 12:01 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14700 block of Morningside Drive, 10:22 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Mystic Canyon and Twin Knolls drives, 8:56 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 1:12 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2500 block of Sundial Drive, 2:39 p.m.
Theft, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 8:05 p.m.
Burglary, 2100 block of Vista Del Sol, 9:02 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 27
Burglary, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 1:10 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:49 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Possession of narcotics, Chino Hills Parkway and Peyton Drive, 9:25 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 3:44 p.m.
