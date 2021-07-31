Thirteen citations written
Chino police issued 13 citations July 23 during a motorcycle safety enforcement operation, the department reported.
Citations for speeding, improper turning, using handheld devices and being unlicensed were issued, said Sgt. Ted Olden.
“Motorcycles can be hard to spot, so it is important to always look twice for them before changing lanes,” Sgt. Olden said. “Riders should also make themselves visible, so drivers know they are there.”
Motorists should always check twice for motorcyclists in their mirrors and blind spots, keep a safe distance and speed, and use signals when changing or turning lanes, the sergeant said.
“The motorcycle safety enforcement operation is aimed at protecting the public by looking for violations made by drivers and riders that make roads dangerous and unsafe,” Sgt. Olden said.
Funding for the operation came from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
National Night Out Aug. 3
Both cities of Chino Hills and Chino will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
The anti-crime event will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in neighborhoods holding barbecues and potlucks.
Chino has sent registration forms to past participating neighborhoods.
Information: Chino Police, (909) 628-1234; Chino Hills Police (909) 364-2000.
CVFD hiring firefighters
Chino Valley Fire District will accept applications for firefighter-paramedics through 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
Full-time pay is listed at $104,022 through $126,447 per year, according to the job listing on government jobs.com. Information: https://s.ripl.com/3sy62g.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.