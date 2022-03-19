Chino Police Department
Wednesday, March 9
Theft from motor vehicles, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:08 a.m.
Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, 14800 block of Yorba Avenue, 1:47 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:25 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 15700 block of Euclid Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
Vandalism, 6800 block of Bickmore Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 10
Theft, 13400 block of Benson Avenue, 1 a.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 4:28 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:01 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13100 block of Seventh Street, 9:42 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 9:47 a.m.
Assault, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:35 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 1 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:01 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13900 block of Oaks Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:38 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Ninth Street, 1:52 p.m.
Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, Central Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 3:03 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13100 block of Sixth Street, 3:07 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6000 block of Lyon Street, 4 p.m.
Unlawful license plate or registration to avoid compliance, 5300 block of Chino Avenue, 4:06 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11300 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 5:06 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7000 block of Merrill Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 7:18 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Russell Avenue, 8 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:09 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:32 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 11:36 p.m.
Friday, March 11
Possession of metal knuckles, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 12:07 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:49 a.m.
Theft, 5000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:17 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13600 block of Benson Avenue, 2 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14500 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 2:33 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4900 block of Liberty Street, 3 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
Theft, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 6 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:26 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 9:01 p.m.
Attempted burglary, 5700 block of Chino Avenue, 10:34 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13500 block of Central Avenue, 10:35 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 11:02 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Edison and Oaks avenues, 11:02 p.m.
Child abuse, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 11:34 p.m.
Assault, Chino and Yorba avenues, 11:49 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5700 block of Portsmouth Street, 1:23 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 3:50 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13800 block of Carrotwood Court, 4:41 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 15700 block of Mineral King Avenue, 8:06 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12400 block of Lime Place, 12:37 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Chino and Magnolia avenues, 4:18 p.m.
Burglary, 13400 block of Oaks Avenue, 6 p.m.
Burglary, 6300 block of Syracuse Street, 6 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14300 block of Central Avenue, 6:15 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5300 block of Schaefer Avenue, 8:20 p.m.
Burglary, 12300 block of Pipeline Avenue, 9 p.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 11:43 p.m.
Sunday, March 13
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:11 a.m.
Theft, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 9:41 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4800 block of Chino Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Edison Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 12:34 p.m.
Assault, 14800 block of Central Avenue, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11700 block of Serra Avenue, 8:04 p.m.
Monday, March 14
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 1:19 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13500 block of Marsh Avenue, 2:30 a.m.
Vandalism, 8300 block of East Preserve Loop, 5 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12700 block of 17th Street, 7:41 a.m.
Vandalism, 15800 block of Tanberry Drive, 2:06 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 4:34 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 5:37 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13700 block of Dogwood Court, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday, March 15
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5300 block of G Street, 7:05 a.m.
Possession of a drug materials, 12700 block of 17th Street, 7:41 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12300 block of Lemon Court, 11:26 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 12:22 p.m.
Robbery, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 3:41 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, March 9
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 5:59 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15200 block of Yorba Avenue, 8:04 a.m.
Identity theft, 6000 block of Natalie Road, 8:44 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 4300 block of Village Drive, 10:39 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 2600 block of Pointe Coupee, 4:42 p.m.
Assault, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:56 p.m.
Thursday, March 10
Fraud, 4900 block of Los Serranos Road, 3:59 p.m.
Fraud, 1600 block of Vista Sante Fe Place, 4:12 p.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 11:40 p.m.
Friday, March 11
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:08 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16300 block of Fox Hollow Way, 10:56 a.m.
Theft, 16400 block of Starstone Road, 4 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 4:11 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 9:46 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road, 11:52 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Sweet Gum Court, 8:42 a.m.
Mail theft, 16800 block of Quail Country Avenue, 10:17 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 12:14 p.m.
Sunday, March 13
Burglary, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 7:51 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 11:11 a.m.
Trespassing, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
Monday, March 14
Driving under the influence, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, 12:14 a.m.
Vandalism, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 8:06 a.m.
Under the influence, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:59 a.m.
Vandalism, 15800 block of Tanberry Drive, 2:06 p.m.
Assault, 5000 block of Los Serranos Road, 5:20 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14900 block of Frost Avenue, 9:18 p.m.
Assault, 4600 block of Mesa Boulevard, 10:19 p.m.
Tuesday, March 15
Assault, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 1:57 p.m.
Fraud, 5900 block of Natalie Road, 1:59 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16
Theft, 5400 block of Gateway Drive, 4:59 p.m.
Theft, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 10:10 a.m.
Theft, 4100 block of Descanso Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
Fraud, 2300 block of Cottonwood Trail, 2:21 p.m.
