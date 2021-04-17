Fireworks surrender today
Residents wishing to dispose of illegal fireworks stored at their homes can now turn them in with no questions asked to the Chino Valley Fire District from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (April 17) at the Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
“All fireworks will be accepted, no questions asked,” according to a fire district statement.
Face coverings will be required.
Today’s event runs in conjunction with the Chino Police Department’s safe surrender of illegal fireworks, which can be turned in anytime at police headquarters, 5451 Guardian Way, north of Walnut Avenue between Benson Avenue and 10th Street.
“It is a safe and convenient way to dispose of unwanted or illegal fireworks while also avoiding the risk of facing hefty fines and criminal charges,” Chino police said in a statement. “All fireworks will be accepted, no questions asked.”
Anyone turning in fireworks can use a phone to call the dispatch center at (909) 628-1234. Stay in your car and an officer will meet in the parking lot to collect the fireworks.
Chino residents can also request an officer to come to their homes for the fireworks collection, police said. Surrendered fireworks will be given to the Chino Valley Fire District for disposal.
For more information, call the Chino Police Department at (909) 628-1234 or the Chino Valley Fire District at (909) 902-5260.
DUI checkpoint nets two arrests
Two drivers were arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence at a Chino Police Department checkpoint April 9 at Euclid and Schaefer avenues.
The checkpoint took place from 6:30 p.m. to midnight, police said. Officers issued 37 citations to motorists driving without a license or with a suspended or revoke license and eight cars were towed.
Funding for the checkpoint comes from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
Burglary suspect arrested
Chino Hills police jailed a 51-year-old man Thursday afternoon on suspicion of taking $6,000 worth of items and credit cards and using the cards to make unauthorized purchases in Eastvale and Corona. David Lee Case, of Corona, is being held on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center, according to jail records. He was arrested at 1:15 p.m., records show.
Chino Hills police went to a home in the 16600 block of Quail Country Avenue on March 1 on a report of a burglary, detectives said.
“Through investigation, the suspect involved was identified. A warrant was issued for Mr. Case’s arrest stemming from burglary investigation,” Chino Hills police said in a statement.
Drug take-back day April 24
Expired or unwanted medications can be turned in 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the Chino Hills Police Department during the 20th Nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Chino Hills Police will collect at its headquarters at 14077 Peyton Drive in the Chino Hills Government Center. The service is free and anonymous.
Information: 364-2000.
Sharps collection April 24
Chino Valley Fire District will host a free sharps waste collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at its training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. “All sharps shall be in an approved sharps container,” according to Chino Valley Fire. “Unauthorized containers will not be accepted.”
New sharps containers can be picked up at the event, but container replacement is based on availability.
The event is only open to residents of Chino, Chino Hills and the unincorporated area of Chino.
Proof of residency will be required. Social distancing and face coverings are required.
Information: (909) 902-5280, ext. 8809.
Stolen car suspect jailed
A 31-year-old Pomona woman was arrested in the early-morning hours of April 6 on suspicion of possessing a stolen car in Chino Hills.
Deangela Finney, 29, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center.
Chino Hills police received a notice at 3:54 a.m. that a white 2020 Jeep Compass with a Texas license plate had been reported stolen from Pomona and was near Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive.
A deputy spotted the vehicle parked in front of an Enterprise Rental in Chino Hills.
A woman sitting in the car was arrested after she was found with the vehicle’s keys, deputies said.
Bike and Hot Rod show May 22
The 12th annual Chino Valley Fire Foundation Bike and Hot Rod show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Information: chinovalleyfirefoundation.com.
