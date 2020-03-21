Child cited in assault at school
Chino Police arrested a Cal Aero Preserve Academy student March 12 on suspicion of striking another student in the face at the school, causing that student to fall and lose consciousness.
Officers were called at 11:14 a.m. to 15850 Main St., located in the Preserve area of Chino, on a report of a battery on the campus, Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
The suspect, who was not identified because of his age, was taken into custody and taken to San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall on one count of battery with serious bodily injury, Sgt. Franklin said. Their ages were also not released.
Downed power line closes road
A downed power line temporarily closed the westbound lanes of Chino Hills Parkway Monday night between Rolling Ridge and Hazelwood drives, city officials reported.
Traffic was diverted onto Rolling Ridge as Southern California Edison crews worked to repair the line.
City officials said all lanes reopened by 8:15 a.m. Tuesday,
No injuries were reported.
Robbery suspects sought
Police in Chino are looking for a man and woman who robbed the CVS Pharmacy at 12101 Central Ave. last Saturday night and fled after the man brandished a knife at a security guard.
The suspects, a black man and a black female around 28 to 30 years old, walked into the store at 11:05 p.m.
The female placed several items into a shopping bag and tried to leave the store without paying, said Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
“(The female) was approached by the security guard, at which time, the male subject brandished a knife,” Sgt. Franklin said.
She said the suspects got into a gray Chevy Impala and drove away.
“Police were not notified of the robbery by the CVS security guard until over two hours later,” Sgt. Franklin, who did not say why he waited to call authorities.
Woman booked in assault
A 35-year-old Chino woman was arrested on suspicion of assault March 10 for striking a woman in the head with a frying pan.
Marian Angel Herrera was arrested four days later at 4:05 p.m. in the 12900 block of Fourth St. in Chino. She is being held on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Officers were called to a house on Fourth Street at 11:19 a.m. and talked to a woman who said she was struck by a woman with a frying pan.
Ms. Herrera was booked on one count of assault with a deadly weapon that wasn’t a firearm, jail records show.
7-Eleven store robbed
Investigators are looking for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store in Chino in the early morning hours of March 10.
Police went to the store at 5288 Francis Ave. on a report of a strong-arm robbery, learning a black man around 40-years-old, walked into the store and behind the counter.
“He grabbed the employee and ordered him to open the cash drawer,” said Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin. “The suspect fled the location with the cash drawer in an unknown make-model white 4-door sedan.”
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
Family of crime victim sought
Chino police said they are looking for the family of a man who was the victim of a crime recently in the city.
The man is identified as Ramon Santana-Vasquez, 58, according to the Chino Police Department.
Investigators did not specify the date, time and location of the crime or what type of crime occurred.
Anyone with information can call 334-3031 or email crandall@chinopd.org.
