Burglary suspects arrested in LA
Two men suspected of taking $2,000 in merchandise from an ULTA store in Chino on April 30 were caught later that day in Los Angeles after a traffic stop by the California Highway Patrol, the Chino Police Department announced.
Chino police said the two suspects are believed to be tied to an organized retail-theft ring and could be responsible for similar thefts in Southern California.
Patrick Hightower and Nicholas Ray, both 22 and from Long Beach, were arrested in the 1800 block of West Eighth Street in Los Angeles about 90 minutes after the 5:46 p.m. theft at the ULTA store at 4041 Grand Ave. in the Chino Spectrum Marketplace.
Both men were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of robbery and organized retail theft, said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“While officers were responding to the business, employees reported the suspects had fled and provided a detailed description of the suspects and their vehicle,” the sergeant said. “Officers believed the fleeing vehicle entered the 71 Freeway and requested assistance from the California Highway Patrol.”
Those officers followed the car to Los Angeles, making a traffic stop at 7:20 p.m.
“Officers detained the two occupants and recovered the stolen merchandise,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
He said an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234.
Two arrested in DUI patrol
Chino Hills police jailed two motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence during a May 5 DUI patrol in the city, said Deputy Sokly Chau.
“Driving under the influence is dangerous, illegal and irresponsible,” the deputy said. “Driving impaired is never excusable.”
First-time DUI offenders could face $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license.
Chino Hills police will conduct a similar DUI patrol on Monday, May 31.
Patrol car struck in Chino Hills
A 22-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested May 5 on suspicion of driving under the influence after a Chino Hills police patrol car was struck at Butterfield Ranch Road and Sagebrush Street.
Alexander Sandoval was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, said Deputy Kevin Connors.
Deputies were on scene of a non-injury collision at the intersection around 11 p.m. and had blocked traffic lanes with their patrol cars, which had emergency lights on. Fluorescent cones were also blocking the road, Deputy Connors said.
“A vehicle drove around the emergency cone pattern and collided with an unoccupied sheriff’s patrol unit,” he said.
Mr. Sandoval was arrested without incident. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.