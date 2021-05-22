Bike and Hot Rod show today
The 12th annual Chino Valley Fire Foundation Bike and Hot Rod show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (May 22) at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. The show is free to attend.
Information: chinofirefoun dation.com.
Twenty cited during enforcement
Chino Hills police cited 20 bicyclists, pedestrians and motorists Tuesday during a safety enforcement operation in the city.
From 4 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills police cited five bicyclists for violations and 15 drivers for vehicle code violations, which included basic speed laws, required stops and right of way, Deputy Sokly Chau said.
“We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice safe biking, driving and walking behaviors when they are out,” the deputy said.
Funding for the operation came from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Chino Police issued 13 citations to motorcyclists Tuesday during a motorcycle safety enforcement operation Tuesday.
Violations included speeding, improper turning, running a red light, or being unlicensed or improperly licensed to drive a motorcycle, police said.
“Motorcycles can be hard to spot, so it is important to always look twice for them changing lanes,” said Chino Police Sgt. Ted Olden. “Riders should also make themselves visible, so drivers know they area there.”
Another motorcycle enforcement operation will take place Friday, June 4.
Robbery suspect pleads guilty
A 43-year-old Huntington Park man pleaded guilty last week to a dozen counts of robbing several Trader Joe’s stores in Southern California, including the location at The Shoppes in Chino Hills on Dec. 4, 2020.
Gregory Johnson is facing between seven years to life in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 2.
Mr. Johnson’s son, Gregory Eric Johnson, 20, of South Los Angeles, pleaded guilty March 15 to two counts of interference with commerce to commit robbery at the Chino Hills and Commerce stores in December 2020.
He is facing a maximum 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on Monday, July 12.
Mr. Johnson is accused of robbing Trader Joe’s stores in Eagle Rock, Sherman Oaks, Chatsworth, Pasadena, Culver City, Rancho Palos Verdes, Agoura Hills, Simi Valley, Santa Ana, Tustin, Corona and Chino Hills.
“During many of the robberies, Mr. Johnson allegedly brandished a handgun,” said U.S. Department of Justice Central District of California spokesman Ciaran McEvoy. “On two occasions, Mr. Johnson allegedly robbed stores in Rancho Palos Verdes and Brea, and returned weeks later to rob them again.”
The father and son were arrested after the Dec. 4 robbery of the Chino Hills location.
A criminal complaint states one of the men entered the Trader Joe’s store at 13911 Peyton Drive at 9:30 a.m., walked up to an employee who was working behind a manager’s station and demanded money while holding a handgun.
About $3,800 was taken, the criminal complaint stated. A witness gave law enforcement a description of the getaway car and its license plate, Mr. McEvoy said.
After the men fled in their car, a security guard followed the men and informed authorities.
The Johnsons were arrested near the 60 and 10 Freeway junction, located a few miles east of Moreno Valley.
Prosecutors believe a total of $57,000 was taken during the 15 robberies.
Weed abatement hearing June 9
Chino Valley Fire District board of directors will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 for anyone objecting to penalties they received for weed abatement violations.
The meeting will take place online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/4313074467963453963.
The webinar ID is 542-329-683. Residents can also listen and participate in the public hearing by telephone by calling (1-866) 901-6455 and enter attendee number 447-685-710.
A list of properties receiving violation notices can be found on the Chino Valley Fire District website at chi novalleyfire.org.
Information: Deputy Fire Marshal Austin Ott, (909) 902-5260.
Small plane crashes
Two people aboard a plane that departed Chino Airport for Big Bear City escaped serious injury after it crashed last Saturday afternoon in the Cedar Glen area of the San Bernardino Mountains, according to the FAA and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The names of the two people on board were not released.
FAA investigators said air traffic controllers lost contact with the pilot and passenger shortly before the Cessna 210 crashed near Blackwood Drive and Torrey Road around 3:15 p.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Man facing robbery charge
Chino Police jailed a 26-year-old Chino Hills man last Saturday on suspicion of robbery that was reported at the Walmart store in Chino. Israel Perez was booked on $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Police were called at 8:55 p.m. to Walmart at 3943 Grand Ave. on a report of a robbery involving a man and a woman, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“Walmart employees stated that male and female suspects pushed an employee when they were confronted about stealing merchandise,” the sergeant said. “The two suspects fled on foot from the location.”
Police detained a man fitting the description of the suspect at a business at Pipeline and Grand avenues and found he was in possession of drug materials, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“Officers did not locate the female suspect during the area check, and her identity remains unknown,” he said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234.
Wildfire training May 20, 28
Chino Valley Fire District will perform wildfire training from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 28 near Vista Dorada Place in Chino Hills, the fire district announced.
Several fire departments will take part in the training.
Similar training events took place in the area on May 11 and May 20.
Woman accused of assault
A 37-year-old Chino woman was arrested May 14 on suspicion of punching her boyfriend and trying to stab him with a knife during a disturbance, according to Chino Police.
Josefina Garcia Gonzalez was booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, jail records indicate.
Officers from the Chino Police Department were called at 10:19 p.m. to the 13100 block of Yorba Avenue on a report of a disturbance.
“Officers learned that the (suspect) punched her boyfriend several times after attempting to leave the residence, following a verbal argument,” Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said. “The suspect then armed herself with a knife and tried to stab the victim before being stopped by one of the children in the house.”
Sgt. Jacquez said the woman got into a vehicle and threatened to kill her boyfriend as the argument continued.
“She attempted to run over her boyfriend, but he moved out of the way and avoided being struck by the vehicle,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “The male victim was not injured during the incident and refused medical treatment.”
Ms. Gonzalez was arrested two hours later, jail records show.
Counterfeit money found at traffic stop
Police in Chino arrested a 31-year-old Ontario man May 12 on suspicion of possessing counterfeit U.S. Currency, the Chino Police Department reported.
Jose Anselmo Tovar was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on $100,000 bail. He was released on bail the same day, according to San Bernardino County court records.
Chino police officers stopped a reported stolen vehicle at 11:08 a.m. in the 12100 block of Central Avenue and detained the driver without incident, police said.
“During the investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of counterfeit U.S. currency,” Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Mr. Tovar is facing charges of possessing a stolen vehicle and possession of counterfeit U.S. currency, the sergeant said.
Woman facing DUI charge after crash
Chino police jailed a 51-year-old woman May 12 on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash involving two vehicles in the 13100 block of Yorba Avenue in Chino.
Debra Wynn was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury, following the 7:28 p.m. collision, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
Police said the woman was driving southbound on Yorba Avenue and hit a vehicle that was in the northbound lanes, the sergeant said.
“During the investigation, Ms. Wynn displayed the objective symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “The driver of the other vehicle sustained a laceration to the top of his head and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”
Ms. Wynn was released on bail at 5:14 a.m. the next day, according to county jail records.
