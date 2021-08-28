Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Burglary, 11900 block of Dunlap Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 12200 block of Farndon Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 1 a.m.
Burglary, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:38 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 3700 block of Napa Drive, 5:08 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12600 block of Kellogg Avenue, 6:26 a.m.
Burglary, 12300 block of Tebo Avenue, 6:41 a.m.
Burglary, 12200 block of Butterfield Avenue, 6:44 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Dahlia Road, 6:57 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13000 block of Sixth Street, 8:20 a.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 9:18 a.m.
Identity theft, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
Assault, with acid, 13100 block of 19th Street, 1:59 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12300 block of Tebo Avenue, 3:20 p.m.
Theft, 14000 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:25 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Central and Francis avenues, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Mail theft, 15800 block of Begonia Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of East End Avenue, 12:03 a.m.
Burglary, 14100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 12:12 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4800 block of Harrison Street, 5:30 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:07 a.m.
Mail theft, 5100 block of Walnut Avenue, 11:57 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Walnut Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13300 block of Barcelona Place, 12:34 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:44 p.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Ninth Street, 4 p.m.
Assault, 13600 block of Roswell Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:32 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 6 p.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 7 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 11900 block of Dunlap Avenue, 7:49 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5100 block of Walnut Avenue, 10 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of Center Street, 10 p.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:35 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 20
Stolen vehicle, 5100 block of B Street, 12:15 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3200 block of Riverside Drive, 12:16 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14700 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:10 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13500 block of Central Avenue, 8:53 a.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:28 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 10:13 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Driving under the influence, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 2:52 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of 14th Street, 8:04 a.m.
Assault, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 9:45 a.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 12:36 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
Assault, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 8:38 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Nuisance on private property, 13000 block of Basswood Avenue, 1:11 a.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of Mills Avenue, 2:59 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 14100 block of Frostburg Avenue, 8:19 a.m.
Identity theft, 13000 block of Cowan Avenue, 2:13 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
Assault, 14100 block of Frostburg Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:44 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 8 p.m.
Assault, 4400 block of Lidia Court, 9:19 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 11:39 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Edison and Telephone avenues, 11:59 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 23
Burglary, 15000 block of La Palma Drive, midnight.
Burglary, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:12 a.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 6700 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 3:49 a.m.
Burglary, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 6:39 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
Robbery, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 1:18 p.m.
Robbery, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 7:04 p.m.
Burglary, 5100 block of Revere Street, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Possession of drug materials, 13500 block of Benson Avenue, 1:04 a.m.
Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, 12400 block of Mills Avenue, 1:25 a.m.
Burglary, 11700 block of Snyder Avenue, 6:16 a.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 7:32 a.m.
Theft of a motor vehicle, 4900 block of Riverside Drive, 8:33 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 10:19 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 9:10 a.m.
Burglary, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
Theft, 3000 block of Biscayne Street, 3:54 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 5:59 p.m.
Burglary, 1400 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 8:42 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Possession of narcotics, Hemlock Lane and Valle Vista Drive, 1:20 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 8:43 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 3800 block of Alder Place, 7:42 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 20
Possession of a controlled substance, 5000 block of Copper Road, 12:22 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:12 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road, 3:04 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 5:56 p.m.
Theft, 15700 block of Fresno Avenue, 6:41 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Avalon Court and Bainbridge Way, 6:59 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Central Avenue and Fairfield Ranch Road, 9:49 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 7:47 a.m.
Fraud, 4100 block of Kelton Court, 10:50 a.m.
Vandalism, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 11:26 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 23
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Rosebay Drive, 3:23 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 2100 block of Grand Avenue, 7:46 a.m.
Burglary, 15300 block of Ilex Drive, 9 a.m.
Vandalism, 3500 block of Palisade Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
Assault, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:44 a.m.
Vandalism, 16100 block of Royal Troone Court, 9:03 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.