Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Transporting a controlled substance, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:11 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:09 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 3:24 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13300 block of 11th Street, 8:26 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4600 block of Vinita Court, 9:13 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, Amsterdam and Schaefer avenues, 9:50 a.m.
Burglary, 13400 block of Mashona Avenue, 11 a.m.
Burglary, 14900 block of La Palma Drive, 2 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4500 block of Walnut Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:24 p.m.
Mail theft, 4100 block of Edison Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:15 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:24 p.m.
Felon in possession of a firearm, 13900 block of Central Avenue, 11:59 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Possession of marijuana for sale, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:05 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:07 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:44 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 3:40 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:52 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6600 block of Eisenhower Court, 5:19 a.m.
Possession of metal knuckles, 11900 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:20 a.m.
Burglary, 14900 block of Sierra Bonita Lane, 10:19 a.m.
Possession of a weapon at a school, 4500 block of Walnut Avenue, 11:08 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Schaefer Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
Vandalism, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:37 p.m.
Burglary, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 3:36 p.m.
Child cruelty, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 4:08 p.m.
Mail theft, 4600 block of La Causey Court, 5 p.m.
Assault, 6900 block of Vining Street, 5:01 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:22 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:57 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21
Theft from motor vehicles, 14000 block of Ramona Avenue, 6 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13500 block of Fifth Street, 8:30 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 9 a.m.
Mail theft, 15900 block of Euclid Avenue, 11:44 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 12600 block of Verdugo Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 4 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, 5300 block of Francis Avenue, 5:54 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:02 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5100 block of Walnut Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Maxon Lane, 9:40 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:02 p.m.
Vandalism, 5200 block of D Street, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:54 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 5300 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:32 a.m.
Theft, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:28 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, noon.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of East End Avenue, 3:08 p.m.
Robbery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9:48 p.m.
Transporting a controlled substance, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:13 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Assault, 12900 block of Ninth Street, 1:44 a.m.
Vandalism, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:54 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6200 block of Gregorio Street, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 24
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 4:10 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 5 a.m.
Burglary, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:23 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 10:47 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:55 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13000 block of 12th Street, 6 p.m.
Giving a false identification to a police officer, 12200 block of Benson Avenue, 6:28 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:01 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:25 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Possession of a controlled substance, 13400 block of Melody Road, 3:43 a.m.
Burglary, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:19 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5700 block of Beaver Springs Court, 9:28 a.m.
Pick pocket, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 12:26 p.m.
Assault, Fairway Boulevard and Carmelita Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Peyton Drive, 2:13 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Descanso Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:57 p.m.
Burglary, 14300 block of Pleasant Hill Drive, 6:54 p.m.
Burglary, 14100 block of Evening View Drive, 8:02 p.m.
Assault, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 9:25 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of El Molino Boulevard, 2:53 a.m.
Assault, 900 block of Feather Hollow Court, 11:16 a.m.
Under the influence, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 1:38 p.m.
Burglary, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 6:39 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21
Disturbing the peace, 15000 block of Camino Arroyo, 1:43 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Theft, 15200 block of Aqueduct Lane, 10:42 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 11:50 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 14900 block of Frost Avenue, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Burglary, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:11 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 4300 block of Los Serranos Boulevard, 2:09 p.m.
Drunk in public, 14900 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 6:36 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Galloping Hills and Buckhaven roads, 10:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 24
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15400 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 7:35 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Burglary, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:44 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
Theft, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 1:49 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2200 block of Grand Avenue, 6:32 p.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 6:57 p.m.
Identity theft, 15700 block of Sedona Drive, 6:59 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Theft, 15400 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 7:26 a.m.
Robbery, 2400 block of Ridgeview Drive, 11:06 a.m.
Fraud, 5700 block of Canfield Way, 5:12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.