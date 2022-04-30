Drug take-back day today
Residents can drop off unwanted, expired, unused or potentially dangerous medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (April 30) at the Chino Hills Police Department, 14077 Peyton Drive, during the 22nd National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
The service is free and anonymous.
“Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment,” according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department statement. “Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose.”
The last Drug Take-Back Day in October had 744,082 pounds of medication turned in nationwide at nearly 5,000 collection sites.
Since 2010, the event has brought in more than 15 million pounds of medication.
In addition to Chino Hills, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department will collect medications at its stations in Apple Valley, Barstow, Big Bear, Central Station in San Bernardino, Highland, Rancho Cucamonga, Twin Peaks and Victorville.
Chino and Chino Hills residents can drop off medications in boxes set up at the Chino Police Department at 5451 Guardian Way and the Chino Hills Police Department at 14077 Peyton Drive during normal business hours.
Information: Chino Hills Sgt. Brian Lopez at (909) 364-2000 or the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, (909) 387-3700.
Suspected cocaine found in traffic stop
Twenty-three pounds of suspected cocaine was found inside a cardboard box in a car that was stopped by Chino Police officers April 21 in the area of Mountain Avenue and the 60 Freeway, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
The driver, identified as Martin Lomelicristanos, 33, of San Jacinto, was booked on $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sales and transportation of illegal narcotics with the intent to distribute.
Officers stopped the car at 6:23 p.m. and seized approximately 23 pounds of suspected cocaine found in the cardboard box, Sgt. Jacquez said.
The driver was arrested without incident.
One cited in tobacco operation
Chino Hills cited a 47-year-old Ontario man April 22 on suspicion of selling tobacco to a minor during a Tobacco Minor Decoy Operation in the city, the department reported last Saturday.
Yuviceli Przygoda was issued the citation for furnishing tobacco to a person under age 21, Sgt. Ian Golditch said.
The Chino Hills Multiple Enforcement Team conducted the minor decoy operation between 4 and 8 p.m. where a decoy contacted store clerks at 12 different stores in Chino Hills and tried to purchase tobacco products, the sergeant said.
Funding for the operation comes from a grant from the Department of Justice.
Chino Hills police said they plan to conduct a similar decoy operation in the city in the future, Sgt. Golditch said.
Pursuit suspectarrested
A 38-year-old Downey man wanted after a police pursuit April 11 in Chino was arrested 10 days later by State Parole agents with help from the Chino Police Department.
Joe Douglas Blanco was arrested at 2 p.m. at his home in the 7300 block of Quill Drive in Downey. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of narcotics with intent to distribute and felony evading, Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Officers tried to stop the driver of a vehicle at 10:32 p.m. April 11 in the 4700 block of Phillips Boulevard, but the driver refused to pull over, the sergeant said.
“During the pursuit, the vehicle collided with the curb on the southwest corner of Phillips Boulevard and Yorba Avenue where the vehicle came to a rest,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “The vehicle’s driver fled on foot and the passenger remained at the scene and was contacted by officers without further incident.”
Officers searched for the driver, but he was not found.
A backpack was found inside the car, containing 7.2 ounces of methamphetamine, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“The investigation later revealed the methamphetamine belonged to the vehicle’s driver, who was on active parole for a previous home invasion in Los Angeles County,” Sgt. Jacquez said. Mr. Blanco is being held without bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Missing man found safe
An 83-year-old man reported missing last Saturday to the Chino Hills Police Department was found safe, in good health and was reunited with his family, Deputy Omar Gomez said.
Bill Coleman, a Lancaster resident, walked away from the Rancho Hills Drive home of a family member in Chino Hills around 3 p.m. and did not take a cell phone with him. When Mr. Coleman did not return, his family reported him missing to Chino Hills Police, Sgt. Gomez said.
Family members believed he may have been trying to go back to his Lancaster house when he walked away, the deputy said.
Details on when and where Mr. Coleman was located were not disclosed.
Sharps collection May 14
Residents can dispose of used needles, syringes and lancets at a Chino Valley Fire District collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at its training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Residents can also dispose of their sharps throughout the year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 1430 Cucamonga Ave. Ontario and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2824 E. W St., San Bernardino.
Information: chinovalleyfire.org or (909) 902-5260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.