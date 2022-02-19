Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Driving under the influence, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:04 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 10:03 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:22 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16000 block of Fern Avenue, 7 p.m.
Assault, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 8:56 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 9:57 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 1:20 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:28 a.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 8:32 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 11500 block of Central Avenue, 10:06 a.m.
Assault, 5100 block of Revere Street, 11:49 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of Harmony Avenue, 3 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 3:14 p.m.
Pick pocket, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Assault, 4900 block of Phillips Boulevard, 3:35 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of 11th Street, 5:14 p.m.
Vandalism, 15500 block of Flight Avenue, 5:44 p.m.
Assault, 13500 block of Marsh Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14400 block of 12th Street, 7:22 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Giving false identification to a police officer, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 12:40 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5300 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:31 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5300 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:31 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Maxon Lane, 6:45 a.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Mountain Avenue, 8:46 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, Euclid and Edison avenues, 9:38 a.m.
Possession of a weapon at a school, 4500 block of Walnut Avenue, 10:14 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4800 block of Southfork Road, 11 a.m.
Burglary, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 12:23 p.m.
Assault, 14500 block of Baylor Avenue, 3:26 p.m.
Robbery, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:41 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:49 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:56 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6900 block of Swiss Street, 9 p.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5100 block of F Street, 10:17 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13500 block of Joshua Lane, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Stolen vehicle, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 4:15 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 8 a.m.
Identity theft, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 8:34 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 16100 block of Fern Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
Exhibit a deadly weapon, 5500 block of Park Place, 9:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 9:47 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14100 block of Central Avenue, 2:56 p.m.
Vandalism, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 3 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:36 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 5 p.m.
Assault, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 7:48 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 11:10 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Vandalism, 6800 block of Blue Jay Court, 1:19 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5400 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, 3 a.m.
Vandalism, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3700 block of Grand Avenue, 1:14 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14300 block of Central Avenue, 6:35 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16000 block of Mountain Avenue, 6:53 a.m.
Theft, 14200 block of Telephone Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Exhibiting a firearm, Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue, 4:17 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Orange Avenue, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Unlawful registration to avoid compliance, Bickmore and Euclid avenues, 8:12 a.m.
Assault, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 10:21 a.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Fern Avenue, 12:34 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Fourth Street, 2:39 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of 12th Street, 7 p.m.
Assault, 3800 block of Yellowstone Circle, 11:02 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:11 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15700 block of Twin Oaks Lane, 12:25 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 12:46 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4900 block of Heritage Drive, 2:44 p.m.
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 3:19 p.m.
Vandalism, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:12 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Vandalism, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 9:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 12:47 p.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 4:46 p.m.
Burglary, 2300 block of Lake Terrace Drive, 7:41 p.m.
Burglary, 2000 block of Villa Del Lago Drive, 7:53 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Identity theft, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 10:25 a.m.
Mail theft, 13500 block of Mockingbird Way, 12:47 p.m.
Burglary, 13500 block of La Sierra Drive, 9:21 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Theft, 15700 block of Sprig Street, 9:31 a.m.
Burglary, 13300 block of Covey Court, 11:42 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:11 p.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 2 p.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 4:30 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 6:24 p.m.
Burglary, Grand Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 6:55 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Burglary, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:35 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Glen Court, 1:03 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14
Burglary, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:32 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Possession of a controlled substance, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Butterfield Ranch Road, 12:38 a.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 11:37 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Identity theft, 16700 block of Elk Horn Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
Assault, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 5:44 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.