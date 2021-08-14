DUI patrol tonight
Chino Hills police will conduct a DUI patrol, starting at 6 tonight (Aug. 14) looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
“We want everyone to be as safe as possible, especially when they are on the road,” Deputy Sokly Chau said.
Drivers can face up to $13,500 in fines and penalties and have their license suspended if convicted for driving under the influence, the deputy said.
“While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal,” Deputy Chau said.
Funding for the program comes from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
False imprisonment suspect jailed
Chino Police arrested a 31-year-old man last Saturday after a woman claimed she was being held against her will inside an apartment in the 16000 block of Homecoming Drive in Chino.
Ricardo Anthony Melendez, of Chino, is being held on $500,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of false imprisonment, domestic violence and disobeying a court order, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino police went to the Homecoming Apartments complex on a report of a dispute, finding a woman who reported she could hear her daughter screaming inside an apartment during an argument, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“Shortly after officers arrived, a woman exited the residence and stated she had been physically assaulted by the suspect, who also kept her from leaving the house,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Officers ordered the man to come outside, but he remained inside, the sergeant said. A few minutes later, however, the suspect emerged and was taken into custody.
“Due to the severity of the crime and history of domestic abuse, a bail enhancement for Mr. Melendez was sought and authorized by a judge,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Shoplifting suspect arrested
A 42-year-old Pomona man is facing robbery and burglary charges after his arrest Monday afternoon in Chino.
Ernest Gilbert Paniagua was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga after 4:36 p.m. near the Walmart store in Chino, police said.
Officers went to the Walmart on a report of a theft and learned a suspect stole merchandise and fought with loss prevention officers when he tried to leave, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
The man was caught at 5:10 p.m. a few stores away from Walmart after Chino Police conducted a check of the area.
The suspect matched the description given by the Walmart employees, the sergeant said.
No injuries were reported.
Citations for giving tobacco to minors
Police in Chino Hills cited three people Aug. 4 on suspicion of purchasing and giving tobacco to a minor during a Shoulder Tap Operation in the city, police said.
“A decoy under the age of 21 contacted a total of 18 subjects at five different locations in the City of Chino Hills, advised the subjects of their age, and requested the subject purchase tobacco products for them,” Sgt. Randy Naquin said.
Three people purchased and gave tobacco products to the minor and were issued a citation.
One of the three had an outstanding warrant, and was arrested and later released at the scene, Sgt. Naquin said.
The goal of the Chino Hills Shoulder Tap Operation was to educate, inform and enforce local policies and enforcement activities in accordance with the California Tobacco Products Licensing Act of 2003 with the intention of reducing the availability of tobacco products to minors, he said. Businesses that sell tobacco products, including cigarettes and electronic smoking devices, are required to have a California Cigarette and Tobacco Products retailers license displayed for the public to view.
In addition, those businesses are also required to display a Stop Tobacco Access to Kids Enforcement Act age-of-sale warning at their registers.
Sgt. Naquin said similar tobacco shoulder tap operations will continue to take place in the city.
Last month, Chino Hills police conducted compliance checks at 24 businesses for selling tobacco to minors, and found no violations, Sgt. Naquin said.
