Chino Police Department
Wednesday, July 28
Burglary, 12400 block of Mills Avenue, 12:59 a.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Placentia Court, 1:46 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Fourth Street, 3:38 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Benson Avenue, 5 a.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 6:03 a.m.
Assault, 4900 block of Lincoln Avenue, 6:11 a.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 2 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:02 p.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Sonoma Court, 3:08 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:42 p.m.
Identity theft, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 4:52 p.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 5:45 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 4900 block of Taft Avenue, 6:40 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4000 block of Carroll Court, 10 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Possession of drug materials, 13400 block of Central Avenue, 12:42 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12000 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:23 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 8:40 a.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, Central Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 4:25 p.m.
Burglary, 3800 block of Schaefer Avenue, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 5:07 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 7000 block of Kimball Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
Burglary, 14600 block of Norfolk Avenue, 8:10 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14100 block of Yorba Avenue, 4 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14100 block of Yorba Avenue, 4:50 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12400 block of Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m.
Assault, 6400 block of Arthur Street, 12:42 p.m.
Burglary, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:52 p.m.
Theft, 4700 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 4 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Ashton Court, 4:20 p.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 4:49 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 15700 block of Euclid Avenue, 5:15 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 15200 block of Central Avenue, 11:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Burglary, 4400 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 12:40 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 5300 block of Chino Avenue, 3 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13700 block of Redwood Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Locust Street, 9 a.m.
Possession of a loaded firearm, 5400 block of Locust Street, 10:20 a.m.
Child abuse, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:06 p.m.
Assault, 13000 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:07 p.m.
Vandalism, 13400 block of Mashona Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
Assault, 13th and B streets, 10:37 p.m.
Nuisance on private property, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 11:28 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6500 block of Pine Avenue, midnight.
Disorderly conduct, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:13 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:17 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:41 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 6:30 a.m.
Vandalism, 14700 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:11 p.m.
Vandalism, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 6200 block of Grant Street, 10:06 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 6900 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 10:15 p.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 10:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 2
Theft from motor vehicles, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 2 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:13 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 16400 block of Euclid Avenue, 9:31 a.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 1:41 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5700 block of Tronkeel Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Don Julian Avenue, 7:21 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Burglary, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 4:38 a.m.
Robbery, 6300 block of Hartford Court, 7:13 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 8 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Benson Avenue, 10:16 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13100 block of Sixth Street, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Burglary, 12700 block of Ninth Street, 1:59 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, July 28
Possession of narcotics, Bedford Lane and Peyton Drive, 2:02 a.m.
Stolen license plate, Twin Knolls Drive and Lone Ranger Trail, 3:43 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Burglary, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:04 p.m.
Driving under influence, 15100 block of Ashwood Lane, 8:50 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Fraud, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 12:36 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:50 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Possession of narcotics, Bird Farm Road and Wallace Avenue, 12:23 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Royal Ridge and Peyton drives, 12:42 a.m.
Burglary, 4900 block of Heritage Drive, 9:56 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Central Avenue and Fairfield Ranch Road, 11:01 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Driving under the influence, Carbon Canyon Road and Oak Way Lane, 2:11 a.m.
Theft, 3400 block of Terrace Drive, 1:15 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 5:53 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:23 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 2
Possession of a controlled substance, Fairfield Ranch Road and Stanfield Court, 3 a.m.
Identity theft, 2800 block of Woodsorrel Drive, 9:47 a.m.
Identity theft, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:11 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Burglary, 3800 block of Honeysuckle Drive, 9:11 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:33 a.m.
Burglary, 15600 block of Velour Drive, 9:59 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5700 block of Rosebud Court, 5:52 a.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:53 a.m.
