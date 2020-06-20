Grass fire burns quarter-acre
Chino Valley Fire District firefighters extinguished a quarter-acre grass fire June 12 next to the flood control channel at Monte Vista Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills, said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
The 2:42 p.m. fire was contained before it could spread to a nearby apartment complex and a mobile home park, she said.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Anyone with information can call Chino Valley Fire at 902-5260.
Partially nude woman jailed
Chino Hills Police jailed a 39-year-old transient from Pomona after she was found burglarizing a vehicle while partially nude.
Laquita Murray was booked on $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of vehicle burglary, said Deputy Noel Negron.
Deputies were called at 3:10 p.m. to the 2900 block of Rolling Ridge Drive on a report of an in-progress vehicle burglary by a woman who was partially nude.
“Ms. Murray forcibly entered the victim’s vehicle and, when caught by the victim, stole property and fled the area,” Deputy Negron said.
Deputies arrested the woman minutes later in a nearby shopping center. The victim’s property was recovered, the deputy said.
Gun found during arrest
A 35-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested after he was found in possession of a loaded firearm and drug materials during an arrest June 12 in Chino Hills.
Pedro Salcido-Arreola, 35, was booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Chino Hills police made the arrest at 12:55 a.m. in the 15000 block of Murray Avenue after a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, said Deputies El. Hernandez and R. Sanchez.
Mr. Salcido-Arreola was charged with being a convicted felony in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, the deputies said.
Stolen car leads to arrests
A man and woman La Puente women were arrested June 12 on suspicion of possession of a stolen car at Pine Avenue and Tipu Tree Lane in Chino Hills, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
Isaura Sanabria, 28, and Cassidy Atfield, 31, were booked on $0 bail because of California’s Emergency Bail Schedule for most misdemeanor and felony arrests because of the coronavirus. That bail schedule expires today (June 20).
Chino Hills police located a reported stolen vehicle at 1:40 a.m., finding two women inside the car, said Deputy J. Drayer.
“The vehicle was reported stolen on June 11 to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” the deputy said.
Mr. Atfield was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision and had a no-bail warrant for his arrest, Deputy Drayer said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
Two arrested after traffic stop
Police in Chino Hills jailed a 28-year-old man Monday morning on suspicion of committing a theft in the parking lot of a Stater Bros. Market last Saturday and a vehicle burglary on Monday at Chino Hills Community Park.
Christian Calderon, of La Puente, was booked on $0 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga because of California’s Emergency Bail Schedule for most misdemeanor and felony arrests.
A 22-year-old Pomona woman, identified as Aileen Martinez of Pomona, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
The man and woman were arrested at 9:09 a.m. at Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive in Chino Hills, according to police.
Anyone with information can call Deputy Justin Reed at 364-2000.
‘Serving our Seniors’ continues
Chino Valley Fire District is continuing to serve senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic with its Serving Our Seniors program for individuals at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and are self-isolating, district officials announced.
The district will help seniors or anyone classified as high risk living in the Chino Valley and cannot leave their home for food, medication, or other essential services.
A member of the district’s team will answer calls and ask a series of questions that include name, residence, phone number and information about the service requested.
Fire District personnel and volunteers will do everything they can to fulfill the resident’s needs.
