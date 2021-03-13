Man charged with sex with teen girl
San Bernardino County prosecutors charged a 38-year-old Chino Hills man with 10 felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child Tuesday, nearly six weeks after his initial arrest at a Chino Hills home.
Ray Placido Salvante was arrested Jan. 29, released on $350,000 bail two days later, and was re-arrested at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Royal Ridge Drive after prosecutors filed the 10 felony counts.
He entered a not guilty plea Thursday to all charges and is currently being held on $1.5 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, jail records show.
Mr. Salvante is next scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 18.
Chino Hills police said at the time of the first arrest that Mr. Salvante was arrested on suspicion of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
No other details were released. Court records show the alleged crimes date as far back as April 1, 2019.
Anyone with information can call the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000.
Couple facing child abuse charges
Chino police jailed a married couple March 5 on suspicion of child abuse charges after a 9-year-old girl was found unattended with contusions and scratches on her face and arms.
The girl’s father, Thomas Tang, 45, and her stepmother, Daidi Xu, 32, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. They have both been released from jail, records show.
Police officers were called at 7:14 a.m. to the 14600 block of Longwood Avenue in Chino on a report that the 9-year-old child was left unattended, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“Officers determined that the child was the victim of child abuse and officers contacted the San Bernardino County Department of Children and Family Services and requested their assistance,” the sergeant said.
The 9-year-old, and her 4-year-old sister who showed no signs of injuries, were turned to Family Services.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234.
Drugs found during traffic stop
An Ontario man and San Bernardino woman were arrested March 4 on suspicion of narcotics for sales and possession of drug materials after a traffic stop in the 11300 block of Monte Vista Avenue in Chino.
“Officers located 3.2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, live ammunition, a baton, and drug paraphernalia indicative of narcotic sales,” said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
A police officer stopped the car at 4:52 p.m. and the driver told the officer he was in possession of narcotics, the sergeant said.
The driver—identified as Bryan Zamora, 27—had been released from jail early under San Bernardino County’s supervised release program for a conviction for an assault with a deadly weapon charge, Sgt. Jacquez said. Stephanie Perez, 29, who was the passenger inside the vehicle, was also arrested.
Man accused of setting four fires
Police in Chino jailed a 25-year-old transient March 4 on suspicion of setting four fires in the past few weeks, including an 11:48 a.m. fire in an alley in the 13200 block of Ninth Street in Chino.
Richard Hernandez was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on $200,000 bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino police were called to the Ninth Street alley, just north of Chino Avenue, on a report of a fire and that a man ran from the scene after starting the blaze.
The fire was extinguished by Chino Valley Fire District firefighters.
No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect, including that the man had bright red hair.
“During an area check, officers detained Mr. Hernandez who was later positively identified as the suspect,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Mr. Hernandez confessed to start the Ninth Street fire and three others in Chino in the past couple weeks, the sergeant said.
“The success of this investigation is credited in part to the collaborate working relationships the community has built with members of the Chino Police Department,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Transient accused of spitting at police
A 52-year-old transient was jailed last Saturday on several charges, including vandalism, public intoxication and assault on a police officer for spitting at officers when he was taken into custody.
Jeffrey Gray, an active parolee, was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamogna.
Officers were called at 1:28 p.m. to the 12400 block of Central Avenue on a report a man was trying to start a fire using a piece of cardboard.
“He also vandalized a flower bed that belonged to a local business and fled the area,” Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said. “Mr. Gray, who was also wanted in connection with a theft from a local business that occurred earlier in the day, was found and detained in the area.”
Sgt. Jacquez said the suspect was intoxicated and in possession of stolen property.
Once in custody, Mr. Gray spit at officers, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“Mr. Gray had been released from prison early under California’s supervised release program for a criminal threats conviction,” the sergeant said.
Fire district offering sandbags
To prepare for the predicted rain, the Chino Valley Fire District is providing sand and sandbags to residents at five stations.
In Chino, sandbags are available at Station 1, 5078 Schaefer Ave., and Station 3, 7550 Kimball Ave.
In Chino Hills, bags and sand are available at Station 2, 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road; Station 4, 16231 Canon Lane (Carbon Canyon area); and Station 6, 13707 Peyton Drive.
Citizens with proof of residency will be issued 25 sandbags per household.
Bring a shovel to fill the sandbags.
Chino Hills residents are encouraged to visit chinohills.org/stormready for information about using sandbags, erosion control, and more. Information: 902-5260 or chinovalleyfire.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.